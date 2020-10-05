MEA Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Research Study including Growth Factors, Types and Application by regions from 2020 to 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct. 05, 2020 — /EPR Network/ — The MEA Cloud Infrastructure Services Market size was accounted for USD 2.57 billion in 2017. It is expected to witness growth with 28.7% CAGR over the forecasted years, 2020 to 2025. This growth can be associated with rising awareness about usage of cloud technology among several organizations across the globe. Moreover, the surging investments being made in technology sector are projected to drive the demand for such services in the upcoming years.

The deployment of such cloud services is being undertaken by many organizations for rapid, cost-effective and reliable business development. This deployment is also being undertaken by several SMEs for protecting their digital assets owing to features like ease of access as compared to the on-premise deployment and low-cost storage.

Several large organizations are focusing on their expansion across the Middle East on account of rapid digitalization and boosting economic growth. For example, the establishment of data centers across cities like Dubai and Abu Dhabi is being undertaken by the Microsoft Corporation. They are being established across this region to cater to the rising demand for cloud technology.

Access MEA Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/mea-cloud-infrastructure-services-market

Service Insights

The Middle East and Africa cloud infrastructure services market can be segmented into PaaS (Platform as a Service), IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service), CDN/ADN (Content Delivery Network/ Application Delivery Network), DRaaS, Colocation and Managed Hosting on the basis of service. In 2017, the PaaS (Platform as a Service) segment held the largest share across the market. This growth can be associated with its features like reduced time for application development, easy deployment, high agility and scalability, and no need of IT expertise for their operation.

On the other hand, the DRaaS segment is projected to register the fastest growth with 31.9% CAGR during the forecasted years. This growth can be attributed to the rising awareness among large organizations and SMEs about its feature of providing security to various IT assets.

MEA Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Share Insights

This market includes key players like Microsoft Corporation; AWS; IBM; Alibaba; Fujitsu; Oracle; Google, Inc.;STC Cloud; Batelco and Cloud4c.In 2017, these players accounted for more than 65% share across the market. These players are also facing competition on account of emergence of several local players.

But, due to data security and reliability provided by these prominent players, majority of the large enterprises still prefer their services as compared to that offered by new players. The key players are engaged in developing several innovative services for customer engagement.

Request a Sample Copy of MEA Cloud Infrastructure Services Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/mea-cloud-infrastructure-services-market/request-sample

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2025)

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Organization Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2025)

SME

Large Organization

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com