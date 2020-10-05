Bone Densitometer Market worth USD 311 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.7%

PUNE, India, 2020-Oct-05 — /EPR Network/ —

The global bone densitometers market is projected to reach USD 311 million by 2024 from USD 247 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.7%.

The growth in the bone densitometer market is majorly driven by the increasing prevalence of osteoporosis and the rising geriatric population. However, factors such as the high cost of bone densitometers and low awareness are expected to hinder the growth of this market.

The osteoporosis & osteopenia diagnosis segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR

On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into osteoporosis & osteopenia diagnosis, body composition measurement, rheumatoid arthritis diagnosis, cystic fibrosis diagnosis, and chronic kidney disease diagnosis. The osteoporosis & osteopenia diagnosis segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The hospitals & specialty clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the bone densitometers market in 2018

Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals & specialty clinics, diagnostic & imaging centers, and other end users. In 2018, hospitals & specialty clinics accounted for the largest share of the market, and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate in the bone densitometers market in 2018

The market in the Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Asian countries (particularly China and India) are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for market players in the forecast period, primarily due to the rising geriatric population, increasing incidence of osteoporosis, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the growing number of hospitals and clinics.

Key Market Players

GE Healthcare (US), Hologic, Inc. (US), OSI Systems, Inc. (US), Diagnostic Medical Systems Group (France), Swissray Global Healthcare Holding, Ltd. (Taiwan), BeamMed, Ltd. (Israel), Echolight S.P.A (Italy), Scanflex Healthcare AB (Sweden), Medonica Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Eurotec Systems S.r.l (Italy), Ampall Co., Ltd. (South Korea), L’acn L’accessorio Nucleare S.R.L (Italy), Shenzen XRAY Electric Co., Ltd. (China), YOZMA BMTech Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Nanoomtech Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Osteosys Corporation (South Korea), FURUNO Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), Xianyang Kanrota Digital Ultrasound System, Co., Ltd. (China), XinGaoYi Co., Ltd. (China), Anjue Medical Equipment (China), Oscare Medical Oy (Finland), Medilink (France), CyberLogic, Inc. (US), Nanjing Kejin Industrial Co., Ltd. (China), and Trivitron Healthcare (India).

Recent Developments

In May 2019, DEX+ entered into an agreement with Hologic to distribute its products, which are used for body composition measurement.

