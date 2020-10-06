Bizdata Inc. Introduces the Referral Partner Program for Their Integration and Advanced Analytics Platform

California, USA,2020-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ — Bizdata Inc., the leading provider of iPaaS and Advanced Analytics Platforms brings together eZintegrations and Bizintel360 Partner Programs Together to accelerate Integrated Data Analytics for Enterprises. The partner program aims at optimizing partner engagement to combat the needs of the ballooning digital demands wreaked upon us due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Enterprises of every shape and size are switching to iPaaS and Advanced Analytics Platforms for real-time insights. Bizdata, Inc. is a new paradigm cloud solution company that lets you get under the hood by offering a modern Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) and Advanced Data Analytics platform via unique integrated data analytics. Through the Bizdata Referral Partner Program in collaboration with eZintegrations and Bizintel360 programs, it offers a convenient model, the perfect solution accessible for partners of every level. The global partner program is designed for partners looking for quick and seamless entry into the market, along with the right training, tools, and real-time access to all other assets.

“We’ve designed the program to encourage the participation of a varied range of partners to gain maximum benefit. Our partners mentioned that their complete success solely depends on the capacity to identify benefits according to the service provided, reputation, complementary skills, and delivery capability. Our major goal lies in helping all partners deliver the best of solutions help their customers in building a connected enterprise ecosystem and become the major-league in leading integration and advanced analytics the market,” says Adil Mujeeb, Chief Executive Officer of Bizdata Inc.

In a smart move by Bizdata, the company now aims at becoming the most preferred platform for Advanced Data Analytics and System Integration. Through the Bizdata Referral Partner Program, partners can easily capitalize on multiple ways the industries and organizations seek to collaborate and transact. The referral program gathered over 300 system integration partners across the globe. Bizintel360 and eZintegrations are uniquely designed to make projects like Data transportation and Advanced Data Analytics cost-efficient, time-saving, and success.

The main objective of the Bizdata referral program initiates to divert the evaluation of partner-level from the revenue fore toward deeper emphasis to support innovation and mutual growth.

The model is developed under three major categories:

Capabilities – to ensure in-depth knowledge through partner enablement and training Commitment – Consistent support and investment by Bizdata in the program Contribution – besides revenue, opportunities for bonuses will be provided to all partners. Additional perks include performance dashboards, a real-time scorecard for easy tracking of the partner standing, and a single instance of deal registration

List of extra features of the Bizdata Referral Partner Program:

The launch of a new Bizdata Partner Knowledge Hub is scheduled for 15thOctober 2020 in the replacement of all other existing platforms. The portal outlines a collaborative and interactive space for partners to stay connected to Bizdata – to support sales and marketing, continuous real-time learning, and technical expertise. The Bizdata Partner Knowledge Hub provides detailed marketing assets, co-brandable templates, a library of images for partners to market them effectively and efficiently to the customers. The Bizdata Partner Knowledge Hub is a home for partners to fulfill their specialization requirements, certification, and elective learning. The efficient and robust certification program offered by this knowledge hub aims to train individuals in sales and pre-sales for different categories of products and services. Videos, demo discount program, customer testimonials offered by sales tools to drive business to the next level.

Ritesh Khapre, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, Bizdata Inc. says, “Bizdata’s referral partner program offers next-generation integration platform as service and advanced analytics and business opportunities. The program seeks to offer a vanguard of fresh business ideas for both partners, eZintegrations, and Bizintel360. Most vendor programs tend to stress their focus on the revenue front, favoring the larges players over the smaller ones. The Bizdata referral program offers a balanced platform for such players. This is taken forward by offering rewards for the investments they make by working with Bizdata, besides the sales. Bizdata’s Partner Knowledge Hub and tools will help our partners acquire the much-needed product knowledge, stay updated with the latest trends and content to differentiate themselves in the pandemic hit the market.”

The Bizdata’s Referral Partner Program and Registration

By October 15, 2020, partners aligned with eZintegrations and Bizintel360 will get access to the Bizdata Partner Knowledge Hub, regions include EMEA, APAC, and North America. Other partners interested in becoming Bizdata’s Referral Partner today may contact us here to get yourself registered in the Bizdata Referral Partner Program.

About the company: Bizdata

Heralded as a premier global software company, Bizdata aims at providing the best solution in analytics, PLM platforms, and cloud-based integration to hasten services like big data integration, analysis, and storage.

Bizdata is a company that delivers a full spectrum of easy, affordable, and quick services related to Big Data Analytics and Data integrations. Besides this, Bizdata’s vision also includes helping organizations with advanced data analytics and systems integration, while also providing end-to-end visibility of business processes, easy accessibility to critical business data within a jiffy as compared to the traditional methods setting the company ahead. More details at www.bizdata360.com .

