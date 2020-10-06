BACK TO NORMAL: CETPA INFOTECH TO START THEIR IT COURSES OFFLINE TRAINING

Noida, India, 2020-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ — CETPA INFOTECH, largest Training, and Placement Company have resumed their Classroom Training Program in high-end IT technologies after a gap of 6 months due to COVID-19 Pandemic. With health and safety as their top priority, they have introduced enhanced, preventative health and safety measures across their Training Campus to ensure that students feel safe while attending classroom classes.

Keeping in view of everyone’s health and safety, they have decided to undertake the following measures:

Practicing Social Distancing and following physical distancing guidelines.

Frequent Sanitization, they have placed sanitizers throughout the Training Center and request learners to wash their hands and use the sanitizers frequently during their visit to the Training Campus.

Limited Number of students in the class to ensure social distancing

Students as well as staff to wear a mask while attending a classroom course.

Clean and disinfect, they will follow proper cleaning protocol of their facilities, electronics, tools, and kit and soft surfaces.

The sole purpose of this step is to ensure the bright future of their students. The company is known for offering great opportunities in the IT and Technical field to the Engineering Graduates and Undergraduates. Along with the Offline Training, they will also continue with intensive online Training and Internship programs to the students of B.Tech, M.Tech, Diploma, BCA, MCA, B.SC, IT, and M.SC to facilitate them with emerging technological skills and engage them with Industry.

SALIENT FEATURES OF TRAINING PROGRAM

Live Project based Training

More than 15 years of Industrial Experience.

Hands-on-Practice

Certificate of Completion as well as Project Certificate

100% Placement Assistance after completion of Training

Flexible Batch Timing

Guidance of Industrial expert

Course Curriculum structured as per Industrial needs

One to one doubt session with a trainer

Interactive Teaching Methodology

1-year Membership Card

TECHNOLOGIES FOR OFFLINE TRAINING PROGRAM

Python

Artificial Intelligence

Machine learning and deep Learning

Data Science

Ethical Hacking

Data Analytics

JAVA andNet

SAP

C Language

Digital Marketing

AutoCAD

MEAN andMERN Stack

Solidworks and CATIA

IoT

Cloud Computing and AWS

Mobile App Development

ABOUT THE COMPANY

CETPA is a group of companies imparting real-time and placement focused live Project Based Summer Training, Winter Training, and Regular Training to Engineering students and working professionals which entail various domains to meet the demand of the industry. It works round the year and provides the best knowledge in order to make outstanding future engineers. It is the exclusive training partner of Microsoft, Oracle, Autodesk, Panasonic, Nuvoton, and more. CETPA is the best training company in India having its campuses at Noida (Delhi NCR), Roorkee, Lucknow, and Dehradun.

Supporting Resources:

Website: www.cetpainfotech.com

Mail: query@cetpainfotech.com

Mob-No: 9911417779, 9212172602