Gynecology Surgical Instrument Market Worth $2.44 Billion | Growth Drivers, Segmentation & Geographical Analysis

PUNE, India, 2020-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Gynecology Surgical Instrument Market by Product (Scissors, Forceps, Trocar, SIMS, CUSCO), Application (Laparoscopy, Colposcopy, Hysteroscopy, D&C, Ablation, Biopsy), & End User (Hospital, Clinic, Ambulatory Surgery Center) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

How the Market Growth looks like and Industry Segmentation?

The Gynecology Surgical Instrument Market is expected to reach USD 2.44 Billion, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

On the basis of products, the market is segmented into forceps, scissors, needle holders, dilators, trocars, vaginal speculums, and other instruments. Forceps are expected to account for the largest share of the market, in 2016. The growth of the forceps segment is attributed to the increase in the number of gynecological surgeries and the repeated use of forceps in most gynecological surgeries.

Based on application, the Gynecology Surgical Instrument Market is further segmented into laparoscopy, hysteroscopy, dilation and curettage, colposcopy, and other applications. Laparoscopy segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Laparoscopy forms the largest and fastest-growing application segment of the market. This is mainly attributed to the various advantages of laparoscopy procedures, which includes less blood loss, shorter hospital stays, and fewer intraoperative & postoperative complications.

Major Market Growth Drivers:

High Incidence of Gynecological Diseases

Government Initiatives

Increasing Number of Gynecology Surgeries

Increasing Awareness on Gynecological Diseases

Emerging Asian Markets

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America accounted for the largest share of this market. However, the Asian market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR mainly due to the increasing awareness programs, high incidence of gynecological diseases, increasing government initiatives focusing on women’s health, and improvements in the healthcare sector of Asian countries.

The Gynecology Surgical Instrument Market is highly fragmented with several big and emerging players. Key market players include B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), CooperSurgical Inc. (U.S.), Ethicon, Inc. (U.S.), KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), KLS Martin Group (U.S.), MedGyn Products (U.S.), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Richard WOLF GmbH (Germany), Sklar Surgical Instruments (U.S.), and Tetra Surgical (Pakistan).