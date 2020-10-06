Maternity Wear Market Outlook, End Users Analysis and Share by Type to 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct. 06, 2020 — /EPR Network/ — The global Maternity Wear Market size was accounted for USD 18.3 billion, in 2018. It is estimated to grow significantly, at a CAGR of 4.3% over the forecast period, 2019 to 2025. Increasing consciousness for pregnancy fashion and rising number of pregnant women among working population in developing nations are the factors expected to drive the demand for the product over the forecast period.

Earlier, the use of maternity wear was just for hiding baby bump without considering its fitting. Nowadays, women are highly conscious about the fitting of the clothes they wear. Fashion consciousness is increasing amongst the modern mothers. This factor is expected to drive the demand for the outerwear segment during the forecast period. Furthermore, the fabric used to design maternity wear is composed of elastane or it has layers of spandex. Modern women are sensible about their appearance even when they are pregnant. Therefore, there is high growth estimated for the global market from 2019 to 2025.

Designers of such products are trying to design the clothes that provide extra-comfort to the mothers during their gestation period, thus, maternity wear has loose fitting and is designed using fabrics such as spandex and elastane. Moreover, women use maternity wear even after pregnancy because they have gained a lot of weight. This factor is expected to further boost the demand for this product.

The outerwear segment accounted for the largest market share and is anticipated to grow significantly from 2019 to 2025. Major reason behind the growth is increasing demand for office wear category among pregnant women in working population across different regions and developing countries like India, Argentina, and France. Leading companies like H&M and GAP are into maternity wear section that offers camis, t-shirts, sweatpants, and jeans with all sizes.

Product Insights

Maternity wear market is further segmented into nightwear, innerwear and outerwear, based on the products. In 2018, the outerwear segment dominated the market as it consists multiple brands that offer variety of clothes such as tunics, jeans, tops, dresses, and overalls. For example, First Cry is one of the leading companies in this industry that offers maternity wear at affordable prices by running various digital campaigns across different social media platforms.

Moreover, the innerwear segment has witnessed a significant growth owing to its need during and after pregnancy to cater to certain bodily changes. Along with lingerie, camisoles are one of the popular products under the innerwear segment. For example, in 2019, Marks and Spencer introduced their Spring Collection of lingerie, fulfilling the demands of thousands of mothers across the world.

The nightwear segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2025 owing to the need for clothes that provide extra-comfort and pleasant fit at nighttime for pregnant women. These clothes are designed with soft and stretchable fabric such as spandex and elastane. Moreover, size alternation is a prime issue during and after pregnancy. Therefore, nightwear is designed using spandex to overcome this issue. For instance, modern mothers who need to rejoin their work 2-3 months after their delivery, are highly preferring night shirts and pajamas from leading brands like Mom store and Zara.

Maternity Wear Market Share Insights

Key players in this industry include Amoralia, Firstcry, Seraphine, Arcadia Group, Mothercare, Isabella Oliver, H&M, Asos and Gap. The leading companies are focusing on product innovations and launching their products on various online retail platforms to serve the vast consumer base across the globe. For example, Mom’s the World, Maternity Old Navy, and Stitch Fix are some of the popular online retail stores exclusively for maternity wear.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Ireland

France

Asia Pacific

India

China

Central & South America

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

