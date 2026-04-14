Get Your Trucking Authority Fast: Simple Guide for New Trucking Businesses

Houston, Texas, 2026-04-14 — /EPR Network/ — Starting a trucking business is a great way to build steady income, but before you can hit the road, you need proper trucking authority. This is what allows you to legally haul loads and work with brokers and shippers.

Trucking authority, also called MC authority, is issued by the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration. It gives you legal permission to operate as a for-hire carrier across state lines.

To begin, you’ll need to register your business and get an EIN. Then apply for a USDOT number, which is required for safety tracking. If you plan to run interstate, you must also apply for MC authority. Other important steps include filing a BOC-3 form and getting commercial trucking insurance. Your authority becomes active only after your insurance is approved.

If you plan to operate in multiple states, you may also need UCR, IFTA, and IRP registrations. The process usually takes around 2–4 weeks, depending on how quickly everything is filed.

👉 Get started today: https://www.texastruckpermits.com/

📞 Phone: (832) 787-2111

📧 Email: info@texastruckpermits.com

📍 Address: 3515 Manitou Dr, Houston, TX

With expert help, you can avoid delays and start your trucking business with confidence.