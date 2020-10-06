Categorization of Best Landing Page Builders | 360Quadrants

PUNE, India, 2020-Oct-06 — /EPR Network/ —

360Quadrants, the most granular comparison platform, has released a quadrant on Best Landing Page Builders to help businesses make quicker and more informed decisions. Quadrants are generated post analysis of companies (product portfolios and business strategy) and are updated every three months based on market and regional analyses and developments in the Landing Page Builders Market.

360Quadrants conducts an in-depth SWOT analysis and accurately analyzes the companies considered for evaluation. This helps service providers learn about new opportunities and areas where they lag behind their peers. It also helps clients choose the most appropriate vendor for their requirements.

Landing page builders typically take the form of a SaaS (Software as a Service) tool, which helps users create and modify all landing page elements digitally. A landing page in digital marketing is a single web page, primarily produced for a publicity or promotional campaign.

Categorization of Landing Page Builders

360Quadrants evaluated more than 30 companies offering landing page builder software services, out of which, 18 companies were shortlisted and categorized on a quadrant under Visionary Leaders, Innovators, Dynamic Differentiators, and Emerging Leaders.

Hubspot, MailChimp, ClickFunnels, Unbounce, and Instapage have been identified as Visionary Leaders, as they have established product portfolios and a robust market presence & business strategy. These vendors offer highly customizable and easily deployable Landing Page Builder software for commercial clients, which, when combined with their robust business strategies, enables them to achieve sustained growth in the market.

Wishpond, Ontraport, AWeber, Agile CRM, Brandcast, Shrotstack, and Kartra have been identified as emerging players in the landing page builders market. These companies are specialized in offering niche and personalized solutions and services highly to their clients and have also focused on completing acquisitions and improving their sales abilities in numerous regions with an aim to offer their integrated services to a wide range of clients.

Leadpages has been identified as an Innovator, as the company has an innovative portfolio of landing page builders and the potential to build strong business strategies for its business growth to be at par with leading companies in the market. The company provides landing page builder software offerings as per the demands of its customers.

Sendinblue, Landingi, Mailerlite, Moosend, and TARS have been recognized as Dynamic Differentiators, as they have strong portfolios of the best landing page builder solutions and services and also have a widespread network of channel partners and resellers to boost the deployment of their services across various vertical markets.