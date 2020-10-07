Panty Liners Market Pegged for Robust Expansion During 2019 – 2029

Panty Liners Market Outlook

In some of the developing countries women and girls are facing challenges to manage menstrual cycle at schools, work places, and other public settings due to lack of water, facilities, and disposal mechanisms. There is also a limited availability of feminine hygiene products such as sanitary napkins, pads, panty liners, and other hygiene products in the low income countries due to limited consumer awareness about personal hygiene and high stigma. Moreover, growing prevalence of urinary incontinence among elderly people worldwide is also influencing the demand for intimate care products. Thus, to overcome such issues various prominent companies and government organizations are taking environmentally friendly, safe, and efficient hygiene as well as waste management initiatives to overcome such difficulties and challenges. Companies are also developing innovative intimate care products such as panty liners to ensure that girls and women can have access to an appropriate options. Panty liners are one such similar products to sanitary napkins and pads design for personal hygiene. It is mostly used by female to absorb daily vaginal discharge, light menstrual flow, spotting, and to prevent unwanted stain.

Reasons for Covering Panty Liners Market Title

Globally, there is considerably growing attention to improve girls and women menstrual health and hygiene through knowledge and skills, social support, facilities and services, and product availability is one such factors influencing the growth of the panty liners market in the near future. Also, women in the developing countries are started to break the taboo and are talking freely about menstrual hygiene. These are some other factors fueling the growth of the panty liners market during the forecast period. However, daily usage of panty liners may cause bacterial infection, rashes, and other unpleasant health issues are some of the factors that may hamper the growth of the global panty liners market. In addition, due to high cost of panty liners, women in low income countries prefers cloths and other alternative materials to manage menstrual cycle is another factor likely to create an adverse impact on the panty liners market.

Global Panty Liners: Market Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global panty liners market has been segmented as –

Disposable

Reusable

On the basis of nature, the global panty liners market has been segmented as –

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of price range, the global panty liners market has been segmented as –

Economy

Mid-Range

Premium

On the basis of size, the global panty liners market has been segmented as –

Small

Medium

Large

On the basis of the sales channel, the global Panty Liners market has been segmented as –

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Specialty Outlets

Independent Small Stores

E-Retailers

Other Sales Channel

Among nature, organic is expected to be the most attractive segment in the panty liners market over the forecast period, as growing preference for compostable and biodegradable feminine hygiene products. Additionally, premium price range is expected to exhibit a comparatively higher CAGR in the panty liners market in the near future. Based on sales channel, e-retailers is booming in the panty liners market, as potential consumers are now searching and shopping online. Companies are also exploring social network channels such as Twitter, Facebook, and other platforms to promote their brands aggressively.

Global Panty Liners Market: Regional Outlook

The panty liners market is anticipated to register significant growth across all the regions during the forecast period. The panty liners market is classified into seven key areas: North America, Europe, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to be the leading markets in the global panty liners market followed by Europe owing to high per capita spending on personal hygiene products and availability of hygiene products in supermarkets/hypermarkets in the region. South Asia and East Asia panty liners market is expected to account healthy CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising hygiene awareness among women along with growing government initiatives to promote feminine hygiene products in the countries.

Global Panty Liners Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global panty liners market are Johnson & Johnson Private Limited, TZMO SA, Bodywise (UK) Limited, The Honest Company, Corman S.p.A., Maxim Hygiene Company, Natratouch, Edgewell Personal Care, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, The Procter & Gamble Company, Seventh Generation, Inc., Ontex Group NV, Kao Corporation, and others.

Global Panty Liners Market: Key Developments

Companies in the panty liners market are significantly seeking opportunities to recognize with various organic certifications and standards. They are also introducing panty liners with chlorine-free, biodegradable, compostable, and plastic-free materials without any negative impact on the environment. Also, changing consumers preference from disposable to reusable panty liners creating a substantial growth opportunities for the panty liners market in the near future.

Brief Approach to Research

FMI will follow a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the nature, price range, end-user, size, and sales channel of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period.