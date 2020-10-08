Fresno, California, 2020-Oct-08 — /EPR Network/ —

Piccadilly Inn Airport offers convenient accommodations for those who need to stay close to the Fresno airport. With comfortable, stylish rooms, guests will feel at ease throughout their stay at the hotel.

Piccadilly Inn Airport is proud to provide a variety of amenities that make their stay more enjoyable. These amenities include a fitness center, in-house dining options, a banquet hall for weddings and other special events, a pool and spa and on-site laundry services, making it an ideal hotel for individuals who may be traveling for business or pleasure. The professional staff offers friendly service that ensures every guest is comfortable throughout their stay.

In addition to being a hotel conveniently located close to the Fresno airport for ease of travel, Piccadilly Inn Airport offers regular shuttle service to and from the airport, along with Park ‘n Fly rates for those who need to park their car for the duration of their trip. The hotel is centrally located to ensure easy access to the airport, along with a variety of other attractions throughout the area, including Yosemite National Park, Sequoia National Park and a number of vineyards, making it the perfect place to stay for those who wish to tour the area.

Anyone interested in learning about the accommodations available can find out more by visiting the Piccadilly Inn Airport website or by calling 1-888-611-8163.

About Piccadilly Inn Airport: Piccadilly Inn Airport is a full-service hotel located close to the Fresno airport to offer greater convenience. Guests can enjoy a variety of amenities that make their stay enjoyable and comfortable. The hotel is located close to many area attractions, making it the ideal starting point for any travelers.

Company: Piccadilly Inn Airport

Address: 5115 E. McKinley Ave

City: Fresno

State: CA

Zip code: 93727

Toll-free number: 1-888-611-8163

Telephone number: 1-559-375-7760

Email address: slogan@arborlodging.com