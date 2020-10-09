Launch your own file-sharing service with YetiShare

Eastleigh, United Kingdom, 2020-Oct-09 — /EPR Network/ — YetiShare File Hosting Script has been updated to version 4.5.5 to provide full support for PHP 7.4 and a number of security patches and improvements. Among these is a fix for an SQLite vulnerability within the admin area data table script and a fix for PayPal subscriptions being incorrectly configured. There are no database changes in this release.

What is YetiShare?

YetiShare is a ready-made file hosting website providing a fully responsive experience on smartphones, tablets, and desktops. Thanks to the Flow theme, even the admin dashboard is responsive, so you can check on your subscribers and manage your website from any device. You do not need to write a single line of code either, since YetiShare is ready to install on the server and start working right out of the box.

Starting a file-hosting website is a great way to generate revenue. This solution fully supports that by providing integrations with major payment processors and other third-party platforms. For example, you might charge subscribers a set monthly fee for unlimited bandwidth privileges and data caps. YetiShare supports large file uploads as well thanks to the latest HTML5 technology.

You can integrate YetiShare with external file servers for extra storage, and it works with any FTP server. It also supports third-party download managers and multi-file uploads, allowing for an unrestricted and easy user experience. Moreover, virtually every feature of YetiShare can be tailored to your specific needs. The entire source code is provided, and the feature-rich admin area lets you manage files, subscribers, site settings, plugins, and more. You can even monitor file downloads with percentage progress and download speed and time left. Finally, it offers well-established security and regular releases to patch any potential vulnerabilities. If you need a scalable and adaptable solution, YetiShare provides practically unlimited versatility and control.

Give YetiShare a try today at https://yetishare.com .