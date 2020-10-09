Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Market Research, and Manufacturing Cost Analysis Report by 2022

Felton, California , USA, Oct 9, 2020 — /EPR Network/ — Global Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Market report offers the latest industry trends, technological alteration and forecast data. A deep-dive view of Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) industry based on its size, growth, development plans, and opportunities is offered by this report. The forecast information, SWOT analysis, Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) barriers, and feasibility study are the vital aspects evaluated in this report.

The Global Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) Market is likely to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. The tools used in the horizontal directional drilling (HDD) process have resulted out of oil well drilling industry. The apparatuses for horizontal drilling rig used in pipeline construction are identical to oil well drilling rig, the only difference being that a horizontal drilling rig is combined with an inclined ramp.

The pipeline installation under HDD model is completed in three stages. The first stage comprises directionally drilling a small diameter pilot hole along a defined path, followed by second entailing pilot hole to a diameter relevant for installation of pipeline and the third stage involving towing the pipeline back into the hole.

The drivers for horizontal directional drilling market comprise rise in population and the need for efficient power and distribution of natural gas. HDD technology brings out the drill technique that enables more control and precision that lowers environmental impact resulting into less traffic. However, lack of skilled personnel and contractors anticipated in creating challenges for the market growth during the forecast period.

Horizontal directional drilling (HDD) market is segmented by end-use that comprises telecommunication and utilities. Utilities is quad furcated as power, water and gas distribution.

Geographical segmentation for horizontal directional drilling market includes North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. North America accounts for a significant market share due to rise in consumer spending and rise in number of service outlets in the United States. Increasing capital investment, non-residential construction expenditure is anticipated to encourage the sales in this region.

European regions are likely to grow at a significant pace due to the rising investment in construction and telecommunication industry. The key players in the horizontal directional drilling (HDD) industry include Vermeer, Ditch Witch, Midwest Underground and Universal HDD.

