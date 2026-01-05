HoduSoft Launches Real-Time Betting Support Engine for High-Volume Sports Events

AHMEDABAD, India, 2026-01-05 — /EPR Network/ — HoduSoft, a trusted name in advanced communication and customer engagement solutions, announced the launch of its Real-Time Betting Support Engine, an intelligent solution designed to help betting and gaming operators manage large-scale customer interactions during live sports events. The platform empowers businesses to offer faster, data-driven support and seamless engagement, even during peak betting volumes.

Built on HoduSoft’s next-generation HoduCC Omnichannel CX Suite, the new engine delivers unmatched scalability and agility for high-volume environments in the online betting sector. It enables operators to handle spikes in customer queries, live bet settlement requests, and payment verifications without latency or service disruption.

By combining real-time analytics, AI-driven automation, and omnichannel communication, the Real-Time Betting Support Engine ensures that agents can respond instantly to time-sensitive enquiries across voice, chat, email, and social media. This intelligent routing framework prioritises high-value or urgent interactions, providing bettors with quick resolutions and uninterrupted experiences.

“The betting industry thrives on speed, accuracy, and reliability, especially during live events,” said Kartik Khambhati, Co-Founder and Chief Business Development Officer at HoduSoft. “Our Real-Time Betting Support Engine is purpose-built to help operators manage overwhelming volumes with seamless communication and intelligent automation. It ensures that no customer query goes unanswered, even during the busiest game moments.”

Key Benefits of the Real-Time Betting Support Engine

Dynamic Load Management: Automatically scales to handle high concurrent traffic during major sports events.

Automatically scales to handle high concurrent traffic during major sports events. AI-Powered Query Routing: Instantly assigns interactions based on priority, query type, and agent expertise.

Instantly assigns interactions based on priority, query type, and agent expertise. Omnichannel Engagement: Unified customer communication across voice, chat, email, and social media channels.

Unified customer communication across voice, chat, email, and social media channels. Live Data Integration: Real-time integration with betting databases for instant updates on wagers, payouts, and game stats.

Real-time integration with betting databases for instant updates on wagers, payouts, and game stats. Smart Reporting & Analytics: Actionable insights into customer behavior and agent performance to improve service delivery.

The Real-Time Betting Support Engine aligns with HoduSoft’s vision to empower industries with intelligent, event-driven communication technologies. With this innovation, sports betting and gaming platforms can now confidently manage real-time surges while maintaining exceptional customer service, compliance, and operational efficiency.

“Our focus remains on enabling companies to build trust and loyalty through reliable, real-time engagement,” added Khambhati. “As the online betting market evolves rapidly, our solution ensures operators can deliver consistent, transparent, and enjoyable experiences for every bettor.”

HoduSoft continues to innovate across its product lines with advanced AI, analytics, and integration capabilities aimed at transforming modern customer experiences across industries.

For more information about the Real-Time Betting Support Engine or HoduSoft’s omnichannel contact centre solutions, visit https://hodusoft.com/ contact-us/ and connect with the HoduSoft team today.