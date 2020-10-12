Report Study | Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Digital Patient Engagement Market

CITY, Country, 2020-Oct-12 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Digital Patient Engagement market – A report by Fact.MR

Fact.MR, in its latest business intelligence study, depicts the nuts and bolts of the global Digital Patient Engagement market. The Digital Patient Engagement report presents detailed information regarding the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting market growth. Each segment alongwith its sub-segment is analyzed in terms of value and volume. Further, the Digital Patient Engagement report elaborates the market behavior of each vendor operating in the Digital Patient Engagement market.

The Digital Patient Engagement report considers the following years to present the overall market growth:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2028

Key findings of the Digital Patient Engagement market study:

Regional breakdown of the Digital Patient Engagement market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Digital Patient Engagement vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Digital Patient Engagement market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Digital Patient Engagement market.

Global Digital Patient Engagement Market: Segmentation

Segmentation Overview

The digital patient engagement market can be segmented on the basis of component, mode of communication, and region.

By Component, the digital patient engagement market is segmented as:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Mode of Communication, the digital patient engagement market is segmented as:

Patient Portals

Mobile Apps

Video Chat

Social Media

Text Messaging

Others

Key players analyzed in the Digital Patient Engagement market study:

Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Accenture, DatStat, Relatient, Lumeon Inc., Clarify Health, Conversa Health, mPulse, Vivify Health, etc.

Queries addressed in the Digital Patient Engagement market report:

How has the global Digital Patient Engagement market grown over the historic period of 2014-2018 ?

? Why are the Digital Patient Engagement market players targeting region for increased product sales?

What patented technologies are the players utilizing in the global Digital Patient Engagement market?

Which regions are displaying the fastest growth in the Digital Patient Engagement market?

What are the underlying micro- macroeconomic factors affecting the global Digital Patient Engagement market?

