The Treatments for Syndromes of Progressive Ataxia and Weakness Disorders market to Transcend the “Covid-19” Barrier from 2021 onwards

Ataxia is a neurological condition, characterized by lack of voluntary coordination of muscle movement. Ataxia causes head trauma, stroke, Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), tumor and toxic reaction. Progressive ataxia and weakness disorders are related to damage, degeneration or loss of neurons of the brain which leads to muscle coordination disability.

The global market for treatments of syndromes of progressive ataxia and weakness disorders is categorized based on various drugs used for treatment of progressive ataxia syndromes, drugs for progressive weakness syndromes and by technology. The progressive ataxia syndrome segment is further sub-segmented into major diseases, such as Friedreich’s ataxia, Gertsman-Straussler-Scheinker disease and Machado-Joseph disease. The progressive weakness syndrome segment includes amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, hereditary spastic paraplegia, hereditary neuropathies, progressive bulbar palsy and multiple sclerosis. The technology segment is further sub-segmented into small molecules based therapies and monoclonal antibody.

In terms of geography, the U.S. and Canada holds major market share of treatments for syndromes of progressive ataxia and weakness disorders market in North America. In Europe, Germany, France and the U.K are major markets for treatments of syndromes of progressive ataxia and weakness disorders.

Globally, treatments for syndromes of progressive ataxia and weakness disorders market are growing due to novel drug development and rapid technological advancement for treatment of progressive ataxia and weakness disorders. Some of the major technological advancement involved in growth of the market are protein mis-folding, gene mutation and stem cell therapy. In addition, increased collaborations between industry players for development of new therapies is a key trend for the market.

However, patent expiries of major drugs hampers growth of the treatments for syndromes of progressive ataxia and weakness disorders market. Moreover, stringent regulations and standard requires for approval process of new drugs impede growth of the treatments for syndromes of progressive ataxia and weakness disorders market. Several government agencies, such as FDA and European Medicines Agency, are responsible for the approval of every drug. In addition, the approval process takes a very long time to approve a specific drug.

Some of the major companies operating in the treatment for syndromes of progressive ataxia and weakness disorders market are Abbott Laboratories, Acorda Therapeutics Inc., American Regent Inc., Baxter International Inc., Biogen Idec., Bristol-Myers Squibb, Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, Glaxosmilthkline Plc., Sanofi, Roche Holding Ltd., Pfizer Inc. and Novartis AG.

