Wellbeing and Personal Protection Business Subscription Boxes Launch

London, UK, 2020-Oct-13 — /EPR Network/ — New to the subscription market is Curakit; the new approach to self-care and wellbeing for business.

Targeted at businesses across the UK, the personal protection and wellbeing subscription boxes enable employers to help protect and care for their employees by sending monthly Curakit boxes direct to the homes or desks of employees. In a world where personal protective equipment and physical and mental wellness is more important than ever, Curakit is the easy and affordable solution for UK businesses.

Recent research has revealed that 91%* of UK workers would like to work from home at least part of the time and research from the ONS showed that 30% of the UK workforce were still calling home the office. Therefore caring for the wellbeing of employees from afar will soon be the new normal.

Designed and made in the UK, the boxes retail at £20 per box for orders of 500 and over and at £25 per box for up to 49 monthly orders, the subscription service is just one way that business is evolving. Each colourful box comes complete with a 30 day supply of high quality personal protective equipment, as well as a series of items designed to lift mood, reduce stress and anxiety, which change monthly. It also features handy information on staying safe and physically and emotionally well in challenging work environments. The London based company has teamed up with two local brands for the supply of the kit, On The Lane, A health and wellbeing business based in Belsize park and Harley Street Care, a central London based brand of medical supplies.

An example box includes (note that items in italic change each month):

– 20 disposable face masks (Type IIR)

– 5 reusable KN95 masks

– 2 x 100 ml antibacterial hand gel bottles

– 30 antibacterial wipes

– 10 ml aromatherapy oil blend

– 50 ml luxury hand cream

– Confectionary

– Wellbeing booklet

Due to Covid 19, the subscription box market has grown significantly over the last four months as people prefer to shop online for their necessities. This has now transferred into world of work with employers looking for new ways to ensure that they are caring for the wellbeing of employees.

Curakit Founder, Josh White comments on the launch; “I’ve seen the world of subscription boxes grow significantly over the last two years and I saw a gap in the market for business subscription boxes when Covid 19 was at its peak in the UK. As businesses scrambled to help employees adapt to working from home, I saw that the obvious solution was for businesses to provide direct to home deliveries to ensure for wellbeing and personal protection from the virus. Curakit makes it easy for businesses to show that they care for their teams, at an affordable price.”

Josh continues; “This kit is designed to make people smile and feel reassured when it lands on their desk. Alongside the PPE is our handy “back to work guide”, containing easy to understand hints and tips for staying safe, reducing stress and anxiety. Featuring meditations, recipes and other activities to help alleviate stresses and strains whilst promoting physical and mental well-being. This is combined with our little treats like specially blended aromatherapy oil, hand creams and teas – which regularly change from month to month, so the kit remains engaging, fresh and interesting.”

