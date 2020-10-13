Future Electronics Shapes the Future with a Suite of Engineering Solutions

Montreal, Canada, 2020-Oct-13 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is offering its full suite of engineering solutions to all worldwide customers.

Divided by technology to best serve its customer base, Future Electronics engineers are specialists in projects ranging from lighting, sensing and connectivity to full turnkey design solutions.

Future Electronics employs a global network of over 350 factory-certified engineers ensure manufacturers stay at the forefront of new product introductions. The company’s engineering expertise allows manufacturers to penetrate the market early with cost-effective solutions.

Future Electronics has also recognized the increasing need to solve real-world challenges by launching their Shape the Future campaign, geared to encourage designers to reach out for assistance in projects covering many different sectors.

