Acclaimed automotive author and celebrity storyteller JP Emerson launches highly anticipated podcast, “The JP Emerson Show”.

JP Emerson is along for the ride as enthusiasts and celebrities share thier stories and explore whats just beyond the headlights!

Posted on 2020-10-13 by in Advertising, Automotive, Entertainment, Internet & Online, Marketing, Media, Transportation & Logistics, Travel // 0 Comments

Dallas, TX, 2020-Oct-13 — /EPR Network/ —  2020’s most influential and relatable automotive storyteller catches up with enthusiasts and celebrities alike to share never before heard stories on the new JP Emerson Show.

The JP Emerson Show jpemerson.com

Hosted by award winning automotive journalist and storyteller JP Emerson, each episode will focus on automotive based memories, industry insights, humor and untold stories from enthusiasts and celebrities alike.

The JP Emerson show spotlights everyday enthusiasts, automotive passions, events, news, music and road trip adventures.

Inspired by his popular “Power Profile” series, JP Emerson encourages readers, and now listeners, to “Tell Your Story”. “It’s always fun speaking with JP” says Ken Lingenfelter, owner of Lingenfelter Performance engineering and one of the largest privately owned vehicle collections in the country. “His stories are always well done and I always enjoy them. I really could talk all day with JP.”

JP Emerson is an award winning freelance writer whose work appears in dozens of automotive based magazines and websites while providing content for television media, celebrities, blogs and brands.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

JP EMERSON Journalist/Author

@ The_jpemerson

jpemerson.com

JP@jpemerson.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2020 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!