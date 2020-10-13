Syed Vintage UK Is Now Offering Heavy Discounts on Polo and Tommy Sweaters

CHELMSFORD, UK, 2020-Oct-13 — /EPR Network/ — UK and Europe’s most popular vintage clothing firm, Syed Vintage, is offering huge discounts on its Polo and Tommy Sweaters. Keeping in mind that winter is almost at our threshold, Syed Vintage Wholesale UK has released its latest collection of Sweaters and other winter collection at unprecedented discount rates.

A quick look at the Men’s Collection, Women’s Collection and, the best of all, the section on Special Deals, is enough to make anyone fall in love with the fantastic clothing sets and the amazing discounts. They are carrying a large selection of Sweaters, sweatshirts, shirts, pants, jackets and accessories for men. They are also carrying a wide range for women right from jackets to dresses to blouses and a large variety of accessories.

Based out of Chelmsford, UK, Syed Vintage specializes in vintage clothes all the way. Equipped with a highly specialized assembly line that processes tonnes of vintage clothing, Syed Vintage sells in wholesale a unique vintage product for their high street, fashion boutique and vintage store customers. They also sell their premium fashion products by the piece while the budget vintage product is sold by the kilogram.

No matter what size or style, Syed Vintage Clothing For Men and Syed Vintage Clothing For Women is a special treasure that always has something for you. Syed Vintage has the best men’s and women’s vintage apparel in all of UK. You can be sure that anything you choose from them will be unique, authentic and one of a kind.

“We are glad with how our business has been positioned in the UK and the European market over the years. People haven’t just liked us, they have loved us. Whether it is men’s clothing or women’s, whether it is sports or camouflage or quilt jackets, they have been sold by the thousands and hundreds of kilos. We are currently running excellent discounts on most of our brands. But the discount on Polo and Tommy Sweaters takes the cake. We can assure you confidently that Syed Vintage is the best place to shop for vintage men’s and women’s clothing and more. Syed Vintage is the top shop to hop in the UK and Europe for men’s and women’s vintage clothing”, said the founder of Syed Vintage.

About Syed Vintage:

Syed Vintage is a UK based Vintage Wholesale Company. Operating at the heart of England, Warehouses in London and Manchester, they are the leading supplier of vintage clothing in UK and Europe.

For more information, please visit https://syedvintage.co.uk/

Media Contact:

Address: Yard 1 Unit 6-8 Pools Lane Chelmsford Cm1 3ql

Phone Number: 01245248077

Email: info@syedvintage.co.uk

Website: https://syedvintage.co.uk/

###