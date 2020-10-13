Mangalayatan University Invites Btech Admission 2020-2021 for Endless Career Opportunities!

Aligarh, India, 2020-Oct-13 — /EPR Network/ — Engineers are the base of any development in India and Engineering is the most prestigious course offered to students in India. This is a four year degree course that is offered in numerous streams. Mangalayatan University, Aligarh, is a highly regarded and accomplished university among numerous btech colleges in India. It is a UGC recognized university and a revered member of the AIU. MU offers numerous courses for the aspiring students, but the most preferred among them is btech admission in several streams. Since its establishment, the university is continuously working towards nurturing the young minds with quality education and practical exposure. Its vision is helping students achieve their dream designation and reach heights of success with their vast knowledge.

At the Mangalayatan University, the students can take up undergraduate level professional engineering program for building a prominent career. For admission in the engineering courses of MU, the students need to pass their 12th with science stream, including physics, chemistry and mathematics. It is a four year program which assists the students in gaining academic brilliance as well as skill-based training for their all round development. MU pays special attention to making the logically smart, skilled and professional in their approach.

MU also offers Integrated b.tech admission for the students who are planning to do btech and mtech both. It is a combined course which is of 5 years, thus saving one extra year if you do separately. The course is highly demanded by the students who wish for a career in research and teaching. The eligibility for Integrated b.tech admission for MU is same as btech eligibility, qualify 12th with science stream. The students also need to qualify the MUJEE entrance exam to get admission.

Mangalayatan University is regarded as a top B.tech state private university in North India, owing to the excellent academics and experienced faculty. There is a huge campus with free wifi, cafeteria, hostel facility, lab, library, active placement cell and more to facilitate a wide scope of engineering courses for excellent development of future engineers.

