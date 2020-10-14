Maryland Custom Software Development Company Educates On SaaS

Posted on 2020-10-14 by in Software // 0 Comments

Frederick, Maryland, 2020-Oct-14 — /EPR Network/ — Orases, a Maryland custom software development company, recently released a new educational resource on its website that discusses SaaS vs. custom software development. The new article is guided by the expert software developers at Orases who understand the difference between SaaS programs and getting custom software development done. They hope this new article will help readers understand the difference between these two types of software services and which choice makes sense for their needs.

Orases offers readers some valuable information regarding what SaaS is and how it is different from custom software development services. In the article, they explain some important points including what custom software is, what SaaS is, factors to consider when choosing between the two, price points, and more. Their team of developers explains how SaaS is software that is pre-developed and easy to integrate, while custom software development can create uniquely-tailored programs specifically for your use case. Their team specializes in providing tailored software development services for businesses that help to drive innovation and value.

While this new article focuses on explaining SaaS and custom software development, Orases’ website also provides information regarding their team, experience, mission, as well as a full list of service offerings. Orases offers a variety of consulting and software development services including product strategy development, mobile app development, modernization, UI/UX development, and more. Their experienced team of software developers takes pride in helping businesses maximize value through well-crafted and smart software development. The Orases team is committed to customer satisfaction and handling each project with care and precision.

With the addition of this new article, Orases hopes that readers will have a better understanding of what SaaS programs are and what makes them different from custom software development options. For more information, contact Orases today at 301-756-5527 or visit their website at https://orases.com/.

