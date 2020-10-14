Automotive Lighting Market Outlook | In-depth Analysis Business Opportunities 2020 to 2030

Dublin, Ireland, 2020-Oct-14 — /EPR Network/ —

The automotive lighting market is estimated to reach a valuation of US$ 65 Bn by the end of the forecast period between the years 2020 and 2030. The coronavirus pandemic however, is expected to hurt short-term market prospects as the industry largely relies on Chinese suppliers for materials and components. Companies in the automotive lighting industry have been forced to stop or slow down production, and to reevaluate revenue streams.

“Automotive OEMs are displaying higher interest in LED lights, driven by demand for lower power consumption and durability. Improvements in high-quality LED and OLED technology, and steady decline of costs will favor market development in the years ahead,” says the Fact.MR report.

Automotive Lighting Market – Key Takeaways

High-intensity discharge lamps are likely to gain traction in niche automotive sectors for cheap, ultra-high brightness applications.

Adaptive headlights are a fast-growing segment, developed for superior visibility in low-light settings.

Europe is expected to display high growth, supported by the presence of major automotive OEMs in addition to environment regulations that bolster integration of LED fixtures.

Automotive Lighting Market – Driving Factors

Implementation of strict regulations associated to road and driver safety is a key contributor to industry growth.

The trend of premiumization, coupled with tech advances in artificial intelligence is generating lucrative growth opportunities for market players.

Automotive Lighting Market – Constraints

High tariffs arising from the US-China trade war continue to impact supplies in the automotive lighting industry.

High expenses associated with the development of new lighting technologies hinders market prospects.

Anticipated Market Impact by Coronavirus Outbreak

Companies in the automotive lighting industry are in a vulnerable position owing to the coronavirus crisis. Heavy reliance on Chinese factories for materials and parts, and the massive impact of the outbreak on the country has hurt inventories among OEM and aftermarket players. Also, suspension of vehicle production in multiple countries will reduce the demand for auto lighting. Financial aid from governments will remain essential for the survival of small and medium scale enterprises in the industry.

Competition Landscape

Major developers in the automotive lighting market include but are not limited to Robert Bosch GmbH, Hella KGaA Hueck & Co., LG Electronics, Valeo S.A., Hyundai Mobis, Magneti Marelli, Stanley Electric Co Ltd., and Koito Manufacturing Co.

Leading players in the automotive lighting market are largely interested in the development and launch of new products along with the integration of new technologies for performance improvements in compliance with local regulations.

For instance, Audi has unveiled new OLED technology for the 2020 Q5, which features infinite dimmability, high contrast and multiple segments. Seoul-based LG Innotek has launched Nexlide-HD, a 3D flexible LED lighting fixture for cars for lighting in 5 directions. Further, ROHM Semiconductor has announced the development of an ultra-compact linear LED driver integrated circuit to provide stable lighting, in cases of voltage drops in chip-based lighting fixtures.

More on the Report

The FACT.MR’s market research report provides in-depth insights on automotive lightings market. The market is scrutinized according to application (front headlights, fog lights, rear lights, side lights, and interior lights), vehicle type (passenger cars, LCVs, HCVs, electric vehicles, and two-wheelers), light source (halogen, LEDs, and Xenon) and sales channel (OEM and aftermarket), across seven key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East and Africa).

