Global Screw Conveyor Market is poised to grow at a 4.8% CAGR by 2032, With a 4.8% CAGR

According to Future Market Insights, global screw conveyor sales are expected to reach around US$ 884.2 million in 2022. Over the forecast period 2022 to 2032, the overall market size is expected to grow at a 4.8% CAGR, surpassing US$ 1,416.3 million by the end of 2032.

The increasing use of screw conveyors in various industries such as food and beverage, pharmaceutical, and mining and metallurgy is driving growth in the global screw conveyor market. Screw conveyors are pieces of equipment that are used to transport or move bulk materials from one stage of a process to another. Adoption of these machines has significantly increased overall productivity in industries. As a result, they are increasingly being used in a variety of industries.

Screw conveyors are commonly used to mix raw materials and transport material from one workstation to another in food and beverage processing plants. To ensure the safe movement of raw ingredients during the manufacturing process, food and beverage industries that use a high proportion of powdered ingredients require an automated conveying system.

Screw conveyors are commonly employed by firms involved in the processing of food powders, raw materials, ready-to-eat foods, beverages, and dairy products. Hence, rising demand for these products will eventually elevate screw conveyor demand over the forecast period.

Similarly, increasing mining and agricultural activities, rapid growth of pharmaceutical industry, and rising export of conveying systems are expected to boost the global screw conveyor industry duirng the projection period.

Screw conveyors are widely used in the powder and raw ingredient processing industries, and the pharmaceutical industry frequently demands excipients (medicated powder formulations) for capsule or tablet formulations. Thus, expansion of pharmaceutical sector will create lucrative opportunities for screw conveyor manufacturers over the projection period.

Key Takeaways from Screw Conveyor Market Study

During the forecast period (2022 to 2032), the screw conveyor market will expand at a CAGR of 4.8%.

By product type, horizontal screw conveyor is estimated to account for over 44% share of the global market in 2022.

Based on end use, the food and beverages segment will dominate the market, creating an incremental opportunity of about US$ 103.8 Mn between 2022 and 2032.

Amid high penetration of automation, North America’s screw conveyor market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% during the assessment period.

Screw conveyor demand in China is poised to increase at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2032.

Germany is anticipated to hold around 35% of market value share in Europe market over the forecast period.

“The ever-expanding end-use industries such as agriculture, mining, and so on, both in developed and emerging nations, are expected to drive the expansion of the screw conveyors market over the forecast period. Besides this, the growing usage of automated production lines across various sectors will fuel screw conveyor sales,” says a lead FMI analyst.

Who is winning?

The Screw Conveyor market is highly fragmented with the global player acquiring around 10% to 15% of the market share. Key players in this industry include Martin Sprocket & Gear, Inc., BEUMER Group GmbH & Co. KG, Flexicon Corporation, Screw Conveyor Corporation, Vecoplan AG, Conveyors, Inc., KWS Manufacturing Company Ltd., VAC-U-MAX and Others.

The research report analyzes the demand for Screw Conveyors. The global Screw Conveyor market has been analyzed with the COVID-19 impact, various macroeconomic factors, market trends, and market background. The market has been analyzed based on product type, rotation capacity, end use, and region. The report provides qualitative and quantitative information on various players in this market. This report also tracks the market by both supply-side and demand factors.

Global Screw Conveyor Industry by Category

By Product Type:

Horizontal Screw Conveyor

Inclined Screw Conveyor

Vertical Screw Conveyor

Shafted Screw Conveyor

Shaft-less Screw Conveyor

By Rotation Capacity:

Less than 45 RPM

45-105 RPM

105-165 RPM

Greater than 165 RPM

By End Use:

Mining and Metallurgy

Agriculture

Food and Beverage

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

