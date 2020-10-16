Future Electronics Introduces New APIs to Offer Real-time Access to Inventory and Pricing

Montreal, Canada2020-Oct-16 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, has introduced APIs to their full suite of offerings.

An API, or Application Programming Interface, is a set of programming code that includes a set of functions and procedures, to allow data transmissions between systems.

With APIs, customers get real-time access to global inventory, pricing information and other attributes. The API searches for parts through a full database of suppliers and returns live results within minutes.

Customers can spend less time on supply chain management thanks to efficient and automated API processes; get visibility to a wealth of product information; and count on consistent information across all applications.

For more information or to request an API key, please visit www.FutureElectronics.com/API-Solutions.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5000 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

