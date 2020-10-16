Microwave Devices Market Growth Analysis, Trends Forecast by Regions and Types to 2024

Felton, Calif., USA, Oct. 16, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Microwave Devices Market size is expected to value at USD 11.86 billion by 2024. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the increasing consummation of Gallium Nitride (GaN) and Silicon Carbide (SiC) devices. These devices provide benefits such as high efficiency and heat tolerance. Additionally, the devices are capable of performing precisely in harsh environments. Such advantages are expected to drive the demand of the market over the forecast period. Globally, the microwave devices market is predicted to grow at a higher CAGR in forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest in research and development in the market.

With recent technological advancement in microwave technology, has led to improved accuracy, and superior performance, thus driving demand of the microwave devices in number of telecommunication applications. Growing popularity of the microwave devices in various telecommunications applications is attributed to high bandwidth and faster data transmission rate. Some of the major applications of the microwave devices include generation, amplification, detection, and measurement of the microwave signal. The current developments in telecom sector involving introduction of 4G and 5G technology is making businesses to adopt highly advanced microwave emitting hardware across network bridges. These factors are critical for the sustained growth of the microwave devices industry over the forecast period.

Rise in the demand of the power modules, amplifiers, and transmitters from various electronic manufacturing industries is expected to boost the growth of microwave devices industry in years to come. Furthermore, substantial increase in the investments by private organization in research and developments, is leading development of the by modern and sophisticated microwave devices. Growing customer base owing to increasing focus towards implementation of connected technology such as IoT is anticipated to boost market growth in upcoming years as well. Higher penetration of mobile phones in developing countries is driving demand of the microwave devices due to higher frequencies associated with these devices and capability to perform long-range communication.

The C-band is one of the fastest growing segment in the microwave devices market with substantial revenue generation in the last couple of years. The X-band segment has also witnessed substantial growth, in recent years. Growing popularity of the C-band is credited to its increasing adoption in the satellite, communications, and television. Some of the critical advantages of the C-band include cost-effectiveness and flexibility. C-band is widely used in the telecommunication applications involving fiber optics. Application of the C-band ranges from radio transmissions and particle accelerators. Above-mentioned factors are key drivers for sustained the growth of the market.

Microwave devices are broadly divided into two categories such as relays and coaxial switches. Microwave devices operates at very high frequencies. Microwave devices are widely used as a test and measurement equipment, in wireless technologies like 4G & 5G, and base station use. Microwave devices typically requires high power for their operations. Microwave device use a particular set of vacuum tubes to generate microwave signal. Principal of operation for microwave devices involves the use of ballistic movement of electrons in a vacuum while varying electric or magnetic fields accordingly.

The key players in the microwave devices industry are Communications & Power Industries Limited, Cytec Co., Teledyne e2V plc, L-3 Communication systems, MicroWave Technology Ltd., RF Micro Devices Ltd., Richardson Electronics Limited, Teledyne Technologies Incorporations, Thales Group, TMD Technologies Limited, and Toshiba Co.

Microwave Devices Band Regional Scope (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2024)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

