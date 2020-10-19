Accounts Payable Automation Market top competitors within the market framework

The global Accounts Payable (AP) automation market size is expected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2019 to USD 3.1 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.0% during the forecast period. An increasing need for efficient AP process to reduce the invoice processing time across industries is expected to drive the growth of AP automation market across the globe. Furthermore, the AP automation solution empowers organizations to make automatic payment approvals, on-time payment, prevent duplicate payment, and frauds. These benefits drive the adoption of AP automation solutions across industries globally.

The major AP automation vendors include SAP Ariba (US), Sage Software(US), Tipalti (Canada), FreshBooks (Canada), Zycus (US), FIS (US), Bottomline Technologies (US), Coupa Software (US), Comarch (Poland), FinancialForce (US), Avidxchange (US), Vanguard Systems (US), Bill.com (US), Procurify (Canada), and Nvoicepay (US). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as new product launches, business expansions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations and acquisitions, to expand their presence in the global AP automation market further. These strategies have helped them innovate their offerings and broaden their customer base.

AP automation is a steady growing market in North America, including countries, such as the US and Canada. The presence of a large number of solutions and services providers in the region makes the AP automation market competitive. The well-developed digital economy in North America and the expansion of the mobile commerce industry are key factors contributing to the major market share of the region. The enterprises operating in the region are increasing their Information Technology (IT) spending to automate the financial process. Enterprises with a large volume of data and transactions have realized the need for an AP automation solution to carry out error free on-time transactions. Metro cities, such as New York, San Francisco, and Washington, have a large pool of skilled AP automation professionals who use the AP automation solution to get on-time payments to achieve business growth. Factors, such as the use of AP automation solutions empowers enterprises to have extra visibility and control into business operations; allowing AP departments to focus more on strategic tasks, such as identifying more cost savings opportunities, and helping their organization achieve greater competitive advantage is contributing in the growth of AP automation in the North American region.

