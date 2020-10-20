LOTUS OFFERS NOT JUST ELECTRONICS, BUT ALLECTRONICs

Indore, India, 2020-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ — Lotus is known for being a game-changer in the electronics and home appliances market in Central India. It has further strengthened its stance of always offering something more and being more than just an electronics showroom, by coming up and coining an interesting and exciting term, Allectronics. Introduced for the coming festive season, and beyond, Allectronics takes electronics to the next level. It goes beyond just electronics and encompasses the entire range and the unique experiences that one enjoys at Lotus. Allectronics stands for, or implies ‘All’, ‘Completeness’ and ‘Everything’ in electronics. The Allectronics concept and term not only includes a vast range of world class electronic products and appliances, along with a variety of deals and offers, but also pleasant extras like expert advice, Lotus Care, extended warranty that goes beyond any given brand’s or company’s warranty, etc. For example, a customer walking into a Lotus showroom can expect not just a warm, friendly welcome, but also a genuine and in-depth attempt to understand his or her unique needs from every possible angle when buying a particular product. The ‘All’ in the Allectronics also marvelously encompasses the online medium too with Lotus products easily and conveniently available all over the world through the online medium along with all its superb offers and advantages.

Lotus Electronics is the biggest electronics store chain in Central India with a total of 16 stores in Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain, Raipur, Bilaspur, Nagpur, Jabalpur & Bhilai. Recently in October 2019 it added its latest store in Arera Colony, Bhopal. The chain is well known for its incredible customer experience with an essence of extraordinary after sales services. Lotus also offers plenty of choice among the widest range of products from multiple National and International brands at highly competitive rates. With the current scenario, it also follows all safety measures so that customers who walk in can make their purchases without any apprehensions.

Right from its foundation in the year 2000, Lotus holds the milestone of being the largest one-stop Omni channel store for best in class electronic products in India. It offers an array of world-renowned brands like Apple, Sony, Samsung, One plus , Bose, Marshall, JBL, Mitsubishi , LG, Amazon, Philips, Dell, Lenovo, Panasonic, HP, Nikon, Canon, Whirlpool, Hitachi etc. all under one roof. All its branches have a lot of area making it very comfortable for customer shopping. The minimum showroom area is 8500 sq-ft, while the current maximum is almost 18000 sq-ft. Lotus has a total staff strength of 500+ members each and every one living by the philosophy based on 6Cs which is totally customer-centric and related to Comfort, Convenience, Choice, Competitive rates, Care and Commitment – making the total shopping experience easy and also making life easy for the customer.