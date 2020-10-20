UNISOC launched 5G End-to-End Network Slicing Selection Solution with China Unicom

Beijing, China, 2020-Oct-20 — /EPR Network/ — Network slicing is one of the important features of 5G network architecture, the characteristics and basic capabilities of 5G, and a key entry for 5G to enable thousands of industries. Network slicing technology has high complexity and is a technical solution that runs through multiple network levels, including domains, and processes. For a long time, the solution of network slicing in the device has become the constraint to the development of end-to-end network slicing business, and its technical bottleneck lies in the limitation of communication chip and terminal operating system.

In the scheme equipped with UNISOC 5G chip, the solution supports 5G smartphones and data terminals for all slice selection strategies in the 3GPP specification, and optimize the users’ business experience. The two sides have recently completed technical verification on China Unicom Beijing ‘S 5G SA trial commercial network, laying a technical foundation for the diversified development of 5G industry applications in the future.

Earlier this year, China Unicom has launched the world’s first 5G terminal priced under 1,000 yuan，the 5G CPE VN007. The CPE powered by UNISOC V510 supports the end-to-end 5G network slicing selection solution through a software upgrade, and it has completed the test verification. That will lower the commercialization threshold for 5G network slicing, enrich 5G industry application scenarios rapidly.

Note 1: The world’s first 3GPP-compliant 5G smartphone and data terminal Network Slicing selection solution.