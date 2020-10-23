BTI Receives AMSA Certification as Office and Industrial Move Consultant

Hanover, MA, 2020-Oct-23 — /EPR Network/ — George Rohlfing, owner of Brookline Transportation, Inc. (BTI), a Mayflower Van Lines agent specializing in commercial, lab, medical, science and residential moves, recently received his updated/renewed certification as an Office and Industrial Move Consultant (COIC). The COIC certification is issued by the American Moving and Storage Association (AMSA).

“Office and industrial moves make up a sizable part our business and I would certainly call it an expertise,” said George Rohlfing, owner of the family-owned and operated Brookline Transportation, Inc (BTI). “As a longtime member of AMSA, we’re grateful for the opportunity to have a certification program to formally recognize our expertise and that of other movers in this area.”

AMSA’s Certified Office & Industrial Consultant program is specifically designed for sales personnel in the commercial office and industrial moving industry. Upon successfully completing the certification program and passing the examination, the Certified Office & Industrial Consultant can download and print a certificate of completion to display in his or her office.

Consultants are recertified every two years based on credits achieved in AMSA courses in two defined categories, “Personal Growth” and “Industry and Program Growth.” A minimum of four points from each category must be earned within each two-year period.

“Receiving the certification is just one part of the process. It also requires us to actively seek education and growth opportunities offered by AMSA,” said Rohlfing. “That in and of itself makes it very worthwhile to get the certification.”

For more information on the American Movers and Storage Association (AMSA), visit https://www.moving.org/.

About Brookline Transportation, Inc. (BTI):

Since its founding in 1943, BTI has coordinated and executed thousands of commercial and residential moves throughout the greater Boston area to Cape Cod. A Mayflower franchise, BTI has the capability to conduct international and cross country relocations.

BTI’s services include: Professional Packing; Special Crating; Storage, Loading & Unloading Services, Workplace services, and Automobile Moves. For more information on Brookline Transportation services, visit https://www.usamover.com or call 800-766-7724.

