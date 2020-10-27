Newland Associates selected for Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and Children’s Home Society of Florida for executive search

Orlando, Fla., 2020-Oct-27 — /EPR Network/ — Newland Associates, a human resource consulting firm and a national leader in healthcare recruitment, has been retained by two separate groups that make it their mission to promote the health and safety of children.

Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital located in St. Petersburg, has retained Newland Associates to find their next CFO. Johns Hopkins All Children Hospital is ranked among the best children’s hospitals according to U.S. News and World Report. This is Newland Associates’ second top line executive search for the hospital.

“It is a testament to the quality of work and dedication of the Newland Associates team.”, said Jeremy Fondren, VP of Search at Newland Associates. Fondren is very proud the firm got the nod to conduct this second search.

Children’s Home Society of Florida, based in Orlando, has also tasked Newland Associates to find their next CFO as their third executive search. Children’s Home Society of Florida provides solutions to end the need for foster care and keep more families safe, strong and together.

“Especially when times are tough, there is nothing more important then having the right executives to guide the ship.’’ said Robert Newland, CEO of Newland Associates. “Both of these organizations are dedicated to children, so it makes our job even more meaningful. We’re proud people are turning to Newland Associates.”

Newland Associates’ approach to executive search is unique because the firm addresses clients’ specific needs by creating a set of multiple talent acquisition services. This allows the firm to strategically align themselves with a company’s particular recruitment and business requirements.

Newland Associates’ draws from 30 years of experience in lifting stress and anxiety off the shoulders of employers by providing executive search help and leadership development.

“We’re happy that we continue to make our mark in the healthcare and non-profit sectors,” Newland added, CEO of Newland Associates. “Both are so relevant to communities across Florida and we are delighted to support these great organizations.”

You can learn more about these Newland Associates’ executive searches here.

For more information, visit newland-associates.com.

About Newland Associates

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, Newland Associates has helped organizations align their business and talent strategies, providing services in talent acquisition, HR advisory, talent management, and career transition for over 30 years.