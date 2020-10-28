Medical Camera Market Worth $3.69 Billion – Global Industry Leaders & Growth Divers Adopted

PUNE, India, 2020-Oct-28 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Medical Camera Market by Camera Type (Endoscopy, Surgery, Dermatology, Ophthalmology, Dental), Resolution (HD, SD), Sensor (CMOS, CCD), End-Users (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Speciality Clinics & Ambulatory Surgery Centers) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Revenue Growth Opportunities and Growth Drivers?

The Global Medical Camera Market is expected to reach USD 3.69 Billion, at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.

Growth Boosting Factors:

Increasing Number of Surgical Procedures That Utilize Medical Cameras

Technological Advancements in Medical Cameras

Growth Opportunities in Asia

Market Segmentation in Depth:

The camera type segment is categorized into endoscopy cameras, surgery microscopy cameras, dermatology cameras, ophthalmology cameras, and dental cameras. In 2016, the endoscopy cameras segment dominated the global medical cameras market; the increase in the number of endoscopy surgeries performed globally is a key market driver for this segment.

The sensor type segment is categorized into charge coupled device (CCD) and complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) sensors. In 2016, the CMOS segment accounted for the largest share of this market; various advantages such as low power consumption, ease of integration, rapid frame rate, and low manufacturing cost are driving high adoption of CMOS sensor-based cameras.

The resolution type segment is categorized into standard-definition (SD) and high-definition (HD) cameras. The HD cameras segment accounted for the largest share of this market due to a rising demand for high-definition visuals in surgical procedures.

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

Prominent players in Medical Camera Market are Olympus Corporation (Japan), Stryker Corporation (U.S.), Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan), Sony Corporation (Japan), and Carestream Health (a subsidiary of Onex Corporation (Canada).

Worldwide Geographical Segmentation in-detailed:

The geography segment is categorized into into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World. In 2016, North America held the largest share in the medical cameras market and will continue to do so in the forecast period. Asia is expected to witness the highest CAGR, with its growth centered on China, Japan, and India.