COVID-19 Impact on Home Healthcare Market: Opportunity and Challenge

Rapid growth in the elderly population and the rising incidence of chronic diseases, growing need for cost-effective healthcare delivery due to the increasing healthcare costs, and technological advancements of home care devices.

The global home healthcare market size is projected to reach USD 274.7 billion by 2025 from USD 181.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Home Healthcare Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has a mixed impact on the home healthcare market. As the home healthcare market consists of products and services, both have different effects. COVID-19 would positively impact few home healthcare monitoring products such as blood glucose monitors, blood pressure monitors, pulse oximeters, and temperature monitors.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, one might be under the assumption that the home healthcare service industry would be booming because home healthcare providers would be able to treat the vulnerable and elderly population in the comfort of their homes. However, the scenario is different. There have been many home healthcare agencies and providers who have reported a decline in the business. However, this downturn in the home healthcare industry is predicted to be for a while, as the business will pick up at a faster pace in the coming future as more people are recovering from COVID-19.

Opportunity: Untapped Developing Regions

Home healthcare is an established trend in the developed regions of North America and Europe. Due to favorable regulations and policies in these regions, homecare is rapidly being adopted. As the market in developed countries is nearly saturated, market players have shifted their focus toward the developing regions, especially the emerging economies of Asia Pacific. As the concept of home healthcare in countries such as India and China is still in the early growth phase, market players can capitalize on a wide range of opportunities in these markets. For instance, in April 2017, Quadria Capital (Singapore) invested USD 40 million (INR 250 crore) in the Dabur family-owned HealthCare at Home (HCAH).

Challenge: Shortage Of Home Care Workers

Home healthcare is a booming market, with increasing demand for home care providers/workers. According to the employment projections of the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, during 2014-2024, home healthcare occupations such as personal care aides and home health aides ranked among the top 10 in the list. Also, the demand for home health aides and personal care aides is estimated to be 2.9 million between 2016-2026. Hence, home healthcare providers need to find approximately 2.9 million heads to keep with the rising demand (Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics).

Skilled nursing care services segment dominated the home healthcare services market.

Based on services, the global home healthcare market is segmented into rehabilitation services, infusion therapy services, unskilled care services, respiratory therapy services, pregnancy care services, skilled nursing services, and hospice and palliative care services. Skilled nursing services accounted for the largest share of the home healthcare services market in 2019. Skilled medical care in home settings can provide a comforting solution over residing in a hospital, nursing home, or an assisted living community. The favorable insurance coverage for skilled nursing services is expected to support the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Diabetes segment to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on indication, the global home healthcare market is segmented into cancer, respiratory diseases, mobility disorders, cardiovascular diseases & hypertension, pregnancy, wound care, diabetes, hearing disorders, and other indications. The diabetes segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing number of diabetic patients. Monitoring blood sugar at home helps arrive at an overall diabetes treatment plan and aids in managing the medications for blood sugar, diet, and exercise.

North America was the largest regional market for home healthcare.

The home healthcare market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2019, North America was the largest regional segment of the overall market, followed by Europe. The large share of North America in the global market is attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic conditions, high healthcare expenditure, high disposable income, the increasing overall geriatric population, high disposable income, and superior healthcare infrastructure.

Key Market Players

The prominent players operating in this market include Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Linde plc (Ireland), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Amedisys (US), Kindred at Home (US), and LHC Group, Inc. (US).

