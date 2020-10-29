Women’s Health Care Market – by 2024, Global Industry is Expecting to Grow at CAGR of 13.2%

PUNE, India, 2020-Oct-29 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Women’s Health Care Market by Drugs (Prolia, Xgeva, Evista, Mirena, Zometa, Reclast, Nuvaring, Primarin, Actonel), Application (Female Infertility, Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Endometriosis, Contraception, PCOS, Menopause) – Global forecast to 2024″ published by MarketsandMarkets™.

How the Market Growth looks like and Industry Segmentation?

The Global Women’s HealthCare Market is projected to reach USD 17.8 billion by 2024 from USD 9.6 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.

Based on drug, the women’s healthcare market is segmented into EVISTA, XGEVA, Prolia, Mirena, Zometa, Reclast/Aclasta, Minastrin 24 Fe, NuvaRing, FORTEO, Premarin, ACTONEL, and ORTHO-TRI-CY LO (28). Prolia is the largest and fastest-growing segment of the market. Prolia has shown a considerable year-on-year growth primarily due to increasing unit demand. Prolia has witnessed positive market growth owing to the increasing prevalence of postmenopausal osteoporosis in the US.

On the basis of application, the women’s healthcare market is segmented into hormonal infertility, postmenopausal osteoporosis, endometriosis, contraceptives, menopause, PCOS, and other applications. The postmenopausal osteoporosis segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of postmenopausal osteoporosis and a high risk of osteoporosis fractures are the prime factors that contribute towards the large share of this segment. Furthermore, the focus of pharmaceutical players on providing effective drugs for postmenopausal osteoporosis also supports the growth of this segment. The postmenopausal osteoporosis segment also holds the largest share of the market owing to these factors.

Growth Driver in Depth:

Growing Incidence of Chronic Health Conditions Among Women

Demand for Contraceptives to Prevent Unintended Pregnancies

Government Initiatives to Curb Population Growth

Growing Focus on Product R&D

Report Objectives Covered in Research Report:

To define, describe, and forecast the women’s healthcare market on the basis of drug, application, and region.

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (such as drivers, opportunities, and challenges)

To analyze the micromarkets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze the opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market leaders

To forecast the size of the market segments with respect to five main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

North America was the largest and the fastest-growing regional market for women’s healthcare. The increasing median age of first-time pregnancies and the growing prevalence of PCOS and postmenopausal osteoporosis are the factors responsible for the growth of this regional segment. Furthermore, the growing awareness and understanding regarding contraceptives among American women, easy access to modern contraception as compared to developing countries, and increased healthcare spending also support the growth of this market.

The prominent players in the global women’s healthcare market include Bayer AG (Germany), Allergan (Dublin), Merck & Co. (US), Pfizer Inc. (US), Amgen (US), Agile Therapeutics Inc. (US), Ferring Pharmaceuticals (US), Mylan N.V. (US), Lupin (India), Blairex Laboratories (US), Apothecus Pharmaceutical (US), Eli Lilly And Company (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), and Johnson & Johnson (US).