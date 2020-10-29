Particle Counter Market Forecast by 2024, Global Industry is Expecting to Grow at CAGR of 11.0%

PUNE, India, 2020-Oct-29 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Particle Counters Market by Type (Airborne, Liquid), Application (Cleanroom Monitoring, Contamination Monitoring of Liquids, IAQM), End User (Life Sciences & Medical Devices, Semiconductor, Automotive), Region – Global Forecast to 2024″ published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The particle counters market is projected to reach USD 580 million by 2024 from USD 340 million in 2019, at a CAGR of 11.0%

– Robust Growth in Applied Markets (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Industries)

– Favorable Regulatory Scenario

– Growing Focus on the Quality of Food Products

– Emerging Markets

– In June 2019, TSI launched the AeroTrak+ Remote Airborne Particle Counters for monitoring manufacturing cleanrooms.

– In February 2018, Particle Plus launched Particles Plus 2000 series in four size channels—0.3, 0.5, 1.0, and 5.0 µm—at the 1 CFM flow rate.

– In February 2016, Spectris acquired CAS Clean-Air-Service AG (Switzerland) to enable Spectris to expand its customer base in the DACH region (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland).

– In November 2017, TSI partnered with Concept Controls Inc. (Canada) to enable Concept Controls to maintain a local inventory of TSI health and safety instruments and provide training and support to TSI customers across Canada.

The airborne particle counters segment accounted for the largest share of the particle counters market in 2018. The large market share of this segment can be attributed to the growing monitoring of cleanrooms for the semiconductor, aerospace, pharmaceuticals, and medical devices industries; low cost of remote particle counters; and rising awareness of indoor quality monitoring.

The cleanroom monitoring segment accounted for the largest share of the particle counters market, by application, in 2018. Technological advances in industries such as pharmaceutical, biotech, medical devices, automotive, and aerospace are increasing the demand for quality assurance and stringent regulations of manufacturing environments to ensure product quality. This has driven the demand for cleanroom monitoring and, by extension, particle counters. Thus, the growth of the market for cleanroom monitoring will be tied directly to the growth of industries that use cleanrooms.

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

Prominent players in the liquid particle counters market are Particle Measuring Systems (US), Beckman Coulter (US), RION Co., Ltd. (Japan), Lighthouse Worldwide Solutions (US), TSI (US), Climet Instruments Company (US), Met One Instruments, Inc. (US), Particle Plus (US), Setra Systems (US), PAMAS (Germany), Chemtrac (US), Hal Technology (US), Konamax (US), Veltek Associates (US), PCE Instruments (UK), GrayWolf Sensing Solutions (US), Extech Instruments (US), Palas GmbH (Germany), HYDAC International (Australia), and Fluke Corporation (US).

North America dominated the particle counter market in 2018. However, the market in the APAC region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the tremendous growth in the pharmaceutical, food & beverage testing, and medical device industries; increasing R&D funding; growing number of CROs; favorable government initiatives to promote the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries; and growing concerns about environmental monitoring & food safety