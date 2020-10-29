Anti-pollution Mask Market Trends, Growth Insight, Size, Share, Competitive Analysis, Statistics, Regional, And Global Forecast 2019 to 2029

Dublin, Ireland, 2020-Oct-29 — /EPR Network/ —

The anti-pollution mask market is expected to grow at an ~ 9% CAGR over the forecast period. Numerous densely populated countries around the world are under constant threat of air pollution. Increasing awareness surrounding air pollution is fuelling the market to a greater extent. Prominent companies operating in the anti-pollution masks market are developing battery powered masks to attract millennials and offer comfort.

In 2019, worldwide sales of anti-pollution masks, contributed by both disposable and reusable masks, are estimated to reach a value of `US$ 2.9 Billion by the end of 2019. Increasing incidence of diseases such as emphysema, lung cancer, bronchitis and asthma are influencing the anti-pollution masks market significantly.

Key Takeaways from the Anti-Pollution Mask Market Study

A handful of companies including PollutionAirMask and Xiaomi are focused on digitalizing their product

Prominent companies are developing anti-pollution masks to target specific population group

There is tough market competition between local and international players to capture market share and increase their volume sales

India and China are expected create significant demand for anti-pollution masks

Many companies sell their products through their own online stores or third party online channels. However, volume sales of anti-pollution masks through offline channels is higher

Emerging players are easily finding their way in the anti-pollution masks market by bringing in more advanced and cost effective products.

According to Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation more than 5.5 million people die prematurely every year due to polluted air, escalating the demand in the market for anti-pollution masks

Compared to other regions Asia Pacific is the major as well as the fastest growing regional market

“Growing industrialization, urbanization and rapid increase in the number of vehicles are largely influencing the market growth of anti-pollution masks. Demand for integrated technology and comfortable anti-pollution masks is anticipated to increase in the future,” says the Fact.MR analyst.

Start-Up Companies Are Focused on Product Innovation

The start-up companies have created a new trend of digital anti-pollution masks that can track live air pollution and feed that information to the mobile phone. Companies are providing anti-pollution masks with electric respiratory system. The emerging companies in the anti-pollution masks market are focused on offering fashionable products to target specific consumer groups. Companies are also developing special P- rated anti-pollution masks for industrial use. Increasing consumer preference for online shopping has created lucrative opportunities for start-up companies to establish a strong footprint in the global market.

Fact.MR, in its new offerings, brings to the fore an unbiased analysis of the global anti-pollution masks market, presenting historical demand data (2014-2018) and forecast statistics for the period, 2019-2027. The study divulges compelling insights on the anti-pollution masks market on the basis of category (disposable and reusable), filter (particulate filter, gas and odor filter, combination filter), sales channel (online channel, pharmacy/drug stores modern trade, and other sales channels), and application (communal and industrial/commercial), across seven major regions.

