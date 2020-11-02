Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers Market: Strong Growth Opportunities in Poultry and Aquafeed Sectors

The Feed Mycotoxin Binders and Modifiers Market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach a value of USD 2.8 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period. On the other hand, the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market in terms of volume is projected to reach at 2,013.5 KT during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising risk of mycotoxins in the final feed products is driving the growth of the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market.

Download PDF Brochure

The growth in demand for feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers offers an opportunity for market development, especially in developing countries such as China, India, Brazil, and Argentina. Poultry and aquaculture rearing in feedlots can be considered as the significant growth sector for usage of the feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers market in South America and the Asia Pacific region, owing to their large-scale farming.

The growth opportunities for the usage of feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers are furthered by factors such as a significant focus on feed safety and livestock health in order to meet the rising meat consumption and strengthened feed demand. Increased importance laid on the quality of feed products in these emerging markets is another factor offering significant opportunity for growth. Furthermore, constant disease outbreaks among livestock can also influence the usage and market development opportunity for feed mycotoxin binders & modifiers, as regulatory bodies globally focus on adopting control measures on feeding practices to address feed and consequently food safety

Make an Inquiry

Leading companies operating in the feed mycotoxin binders and modifiers market are Cargill (US), BASF (Germany), ADM (US), Bayer (Germany), Perstorp (Sweden), Novus International (US), BIOMIN (Austria), Impextraco (Belgium), Norel Animal Nutrition (Spain), Chr. Hansen (Denmark), Nutreco (Netherlands), Kemin (US), Adisseo (France), Global Nutritech (Turkey), Alltech (US), Amlan international (US), Olmix Group (France), Selko B.V (Ntetherlands), Micron Bio Systems (US), Sibbiopharm (Russia), Anfotal Nutritions (India), FF Chemicals (Netherlands), Visscher Holland (Dutch), Bentoli Inc. (US), and Bonaventure Animal Nutrition (US).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441