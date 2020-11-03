Sunny Sky Solar announced you to launch Commercial Solar Power System in Queensland

Queensland, Australia, 2020-Nov-03 — /EPR Network/ — For the last 10+years, Sunny Sky Solar, is a leading international solar power system installer in Brisbane is making the environment eco-friendly with the help of renewable resources of energy. Now, they have announced you to launch a commercial solar power system in Queensland, Australia. They bring a huge range of solar power systems for the big, medium, and small size offices, shops, and other commercial areas.

You can choose between an on-grid solar power system, off-grid solar power system, and hybrid solar power system according to your energy need at your workplace. By installing a commercial solar power system in Brisbane you can avail of the benefits of government rebates that gives to the businesses who have installed a solar power system at workplace. You can save lots of money after installing a solar panel system at your office.

A commercial solar power system provides energy security that means it helps businesses in becoming energy independent. It reduces your reliance on the local power grid that didn’t have any solution to sudden power cuts.

Energy consumption is increasing according to the yearly reports of researches and analysis. Businesses are paying more and more money for electricity bills in commercial areas.

As per company representative, they offers wide range of commercial solar power systems that will benefit your pocket and environment too. Their high-quality range includes 5KW solar power system, 6KW or 6.6KW solar power system, 10KW solar power system, 13KW solar power system and so on. You can choose according to the energy requirement at your workplace and then comes the best part. Sunny Sky Solar has professionals on board that helps in not only finding the best solar power system in Brisbane, Queensland but also deals in the top-notch quality solar products that come directly from the best manufacturers.

They didn’t stop here, installing a solar energy system in the commercial area is always risky because there is machinery, people everywhere, and lots of electricity & power is running 24/7. Sunny Sky Solar is known for its safe, secure, and durable solar system installing services. They have installed hundreds of commercial solar power systems in Brisbane with their highly skilled installers, under the supervision of solar experts and engineers.

While talking to Mr. Johana company representative at Sunny Sky Solar said “Solar energy is highly beneficial for the businesses as we are experiencing the increase in electricity rates year by year. In a business, profit and expenses are the two main things that matter. You cannot ignore the heavy electricity bills of your commercial place when we are talking about the income and expenses of businesses. A big part of your income that goes to electricity bills can be reduced with one of the great sources that is solar energy. We bring some superb range of commercial solar power systems in Queensland to reduce the energy cost of the businesses, also it will reduce the carbon footprints of the surrounding environment.”

While answering our questions, she further adds “Solar power system is an expensive but most valuable investment for a business. Whether the business is small or big, energy consumption is always there. By taking care of different size businesses, we made our solar system range very flexible. We have many options that cover small to medium and medium to large size business energy requirements.”

About Sunny Sky Solar

