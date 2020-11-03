Modern troubadour Walter Finley releases new single ‘Go Jump in a Lake’

New York, NY, 2020-Nov-03 — /EPR Network/ — The songwriter and producer of Americana, modern folk and alt-country music known as Walter Finley has released his latest official single, “Go Jump in a Lake.” It contains has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry on the True Born Records music label. Sonorous, heartfelt, and both written and performed in the legitimate troubadour tradition, “Go Jump in a Lake” showcases Walter Finley as one of the most intriguing country artists of the 21st century.

Hailing from Long Island, NY, Walter Finley cites as main artistic influences Aaron Lewis, Vince Gill, Kenny Chesney, Eric Clapton, and John Mayer. With an emphasis on genuine narrative, a modern folk sound, and 20th-century Americana “Go Jump in a Lake” by Walter Finley has a little something for every fan of folk and country-western.

Asked to describe the overall theme of “Go Jump in a Lake,” Walter Finley writes, “Even though events in life try to stop you, go out and enjoy your life. Have an adventure.”

Perhaps most importantly, Walter Finley writes and performs today as an actual troubadour in the literal sense of the term. His official website (link provided below) defines them as “a class of lyric poets and poet-musicians often of knightly rank who flourished from the 11th to the end of the 13th century … Today the Troubadours still exist making their living from their music one night at a time.”

“I am a troubadour,” Finley says. “I travel around to different towns and cities looking for places to play. I literally walk into venues and say, ‘Can I play here?’ just like the poet-musicians of times past. Nobody knows my name when I get started — I have to play a few cover songs to win them over and get them to like me. I have to start up some kind of dialogue and get them involved, which is when I am able to introduce my original music. I love to tell the stories behind the songs.”

He speaks glowingly about the troubadour lifestyle on the whole.

“It’s exhilarating to have those moments when you and the audience become one,” writes Walter Finley. “Whether I was the star of my own one-man show for 30 people or standing onstage in front of thousands,” he says, “those moments when I hear a crowd singing my song back to me, when someone comes up to me and lets me know they loved one of my songs, that the words touched them — that makes me feel good, and I know I made a difference.”

