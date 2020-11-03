instagram-announces-striking-changes-to-improve-live-video-experience

Making notable upgrades in the live features, Instagram now allows every user to go live for four hours.

Bengaluru, Karnataka, 2020-Nov-03 — /EPR Network/ — Instagram, the most popular social networking cum photo/video sharing platform, continues to enhance user experience with timely updates. Earlier this week, the app rolled out significant changes that focus entirely on improving live streaming ability since folks have been sharing feedback for quite some time now.

Under this revised version, the limit for sharing live video is no longer than 60 minutes, as the same extended to four hours and will be available for all who use Instagram across the globe. Meanwhile, users with a history of policy breach or IP cannot enjoy this feature.

“We are bound to unveil new features on Instagram with time-to-time according to the demand of users. Our aim of increasing the live video limit is to assist brands, celebrities, genuine users, and social media influenzers in delivering detailed messages more effectively.” Says the top administrative officers on Instagram.

Much like stories archive, Instagram also lets people view their live videos later via private archives within 1 month (30 days) from the date of broadcast. Users can also pick out download options to save and then share live videos to desired spots. In this regard, Instagram is going to introduce a “Live Now” call-to-action near IGTV that displays live videos of that moment.

Instagram decided to look after live features while the live format is becoming a stunning trend on almost every renowned social media site, especially Facebook and short-video making apps. Due to the current pandemic hit, plenty of individuals consider choosing live mode to connect with fans and share views in real-time.

In this context, Socinator, a leading social media management software, came up with the latest abilities to schedule Live streams, auto-reply, comment, and many more. Apart from entertainment purposes, Socinator also helps brands to promote new products calmly without worrying about a time-frame limited to a specific span. In all, the community is going to grow in the coming months.

