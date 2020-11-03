The School of the Art Institute of Chicago Offers Master of Arts in New Arts Journalism Program

Chicago, Illinois, 2020-Nov-03 — /EPR Network/ — The School of the Art Institute of Chicago is pleased to announce they offer a Master of Arts in New Arts Journalism program for their students. This program is designed to provide students with the skills they need to write about various arts topics that appeal to a diverse audience.

The art of journalism is an essential aspect of sharing information in a fair, unbiased way that appeals to the masses. Through the New Arts Journalism program, students will take a combination of courses that will enhance their experience and teach them the necessary skills to share information in an engaging, informative manner. In addition to their coursework, students will gain opportunities to meet and work with a variety of local artists, cultural theorists, art critics and art historians to broaden their horizons and prepare them for work in this field. Students will not only refine their writing skills, but they will learn about the arts to lend in-depth knowledge to their writing.

Students interested in the Master of Arts in New Arts Journalism program should apply to the School of the Art Institute of Chicago with an online application. Other documents required include past transcripts, letters of reference, a resume or CV and an e-portfolio of their past work. All students should also attend an interview. International students must also pass an English proficiency exam.

Anyone interested in learning about the Master of Arts in New Arts Journalism program can find out more by visiting the School of the Art Institute of Chicago website or by calling 1-800-232-7242.

About the School of the Art Institute of Chicago: The School of the Art Institute of Chicago is a distinguished arts school located in Chicago, IL. They offer a variety of programs to help students hone their art and prepare them for a lifetime of work in the field. The school provides undergraduate, post-baccalaureate and graduate programs to best fit the needs of each of their students.

Company: School of the Art Institute of Chicago

Address: 36 S. Wabash Ave

City: Chicago

State: IL

Zip code: 60603

Toll-free number: 1-800-232-7242

Telephone number: 1-312-629-6100

Email address: admiss@saic.edu