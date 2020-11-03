Next-Generation Data Storage Market Forecasts, Global Insights and Trends Report By 2025

Felton, California , USA, Nov 3, 2020 — /EPR Network/ — The Next-Generation Data Storage Market report discusses the primary market growth drivers and challenges that the vendors and the market as a whole face and provides an overview of the key trends emerging in the market. It also talks about the market size of different segments and their growth aspects along with key leading countries in Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa regions.

Market Snapshot:

The global Next-Generation Data Storage Market size was projected at US$ 53.1 billion in 2018. It is expected to reach US$ 118.22 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period. This could be attributed to the ever-increasing digitization and globalization. The basic advantage of next-generation data storage is that it makes way for reliable, quicker, scalable, secure, and cost-effective way of storing data. The sectors witnessing next-generation data storage at the moment include data centers, automotive, and IT. The factor catalyzing the market is the fact that information growing by leaps and bounds does require space for storage as well as maintenance.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/next-generation-data-storage-market/request-sample

Some of the major objectives of this report:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Next-Generation Data Storage Market. To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth. To analyze the Next-Generation Data Storage Market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porter five force analysis etc. To provide historical and forecast revenue of the Next-Generation Data Storage Market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World. Country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective. To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by application, product type and sub-segments. To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market. Track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global Next-Generation Data Storage Market.

Market Segmentation:

The next-generation data storage market is segmented based on type, architecture, storage technology, application, and geography. By type, the market spans SAN (Storage Area Network), NAS (Network Attached Storage), DAS (Direct Attached Storage), and others. By architecture, it says object-based, block storage, file-based, and others. By storage technology, the segmentation goes like All-flash array, hybrid flash array, magnetic tape, and hard disk drive. By application, it constitutes retail, manufacturing, media & entertainment, healthcare, BFSI, government, telecom & IT, and others.

By geography, the next-generation data storage industry is segmented into North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (Spain, Italy, France, Germany, and UK), Asia Pacific (Japan, China, ANZ (Australia & New Zealand)), South Korea, and India), LATAM (Mexico, Brazil), and MEA (Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Israel). North America rules the market due to immediate adoption of the latest technology by the U.S. Europe comes in second; followed by Asia Pacific, which is a promising market for next-generation data storage; especially after initiatives like “Digital India” coupled with availability of wearable devices, smartphones, and low-cost tablets.

Players

The players contributing to the next-generation data storage market include Dell, Cloudian, Drobo, Fujitsu, Hitachi, HP, IBM, Inspur, Micron Technology, Netapp, Netgear, Nexenta Systems, Nutanix, Pure Storage, Quantum, Samsung, Scality, Tintri, Toshiba, and VMWare.

Know More Insights @ https://latestmarketstudy.wordpress.com