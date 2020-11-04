Aitech’s SOSA™ Aligned U-C8770 Single Board Computer (SBC) First to Offer Advanced Cybersecurity Features

Chatsworth, United States, 2020-Nov-04 — /EPR Network/ — Aitech Systems, a leading provider of rugged boards and system level solutions for military, aerospace and space applications, now offers the U-C8770, a single board computer (SBC) that couples the Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) outlined by the US Department of Defense (DoD) with flagship performance and proprietary, hardware-based cybersecurity features.

Aligned with The Open Group SOSA™ Technical Standard, the new board is an adaptation of Aitech’s high performance, rugged C877 SBC, and retains the same key technical features and benefits, making it ideal for I/O-intensive data processing applications in the military and aerospace markets, such as RADAR, signal intelligence (SIGINT), electronic warfare (EW) and sensor signal processing. The U-C8770 is fully aligned with the SOSA™ 3U I/O-intensive SBC Slot Profile, supporting both PCIe 4x and 40GE data plane options for fast transport of large amounts of uncompressed video and sensor data.

Pratish M. Shah, General Manager US for Aitech noted, “The emerging SOSA standard is designed to facilitate interoperability as well as simplify integration and innovation. By ensuring our proven SBC technology aligns with the standard guidelines, we are able to quickly offer solutions that help our military and defense customers build and deploy their products faster and more efficiently.”

The new U-C8770 also features AiSecure, Aitech’s innovative and proprietary cybersecurity framework that increases survivability and level of confidence by detecting and preventing unexpected attacks. The inherent security features enable both firmware and data protection, as well as prevention of reverse engineering and tampering with system integrity, while allowing secure transmission and storage of sensitive data.

The innovative Trusted Platform solution incorporates a sophisticated, distributed Boot Guard mechanism, based on a combination of trusted hardware and firmware that utilizes TPM 2.0, Intel TXT, enhanced Secure Boot and FPGA-based firmware protection and integrity checks. The onboard SSD supports write protection, secure and quick erase in addition to disk data encryption using AES 256. A battery-backed tamper detection signal ensures system level protection.

An optional large onboard Xilinx Zync UltraScale+ FPGA is also tamper-resistant, with bit stream authentication and readback protection. The FPGA allows users to integrate value-added features onto the SBC, in a power and cost-efficient manner. Aitech plans to offer several optional add-on FPGA IP cores in the areas of networking and security in the future.

The scalable SBC combines an Intel Xeon-D processor and up to 1 terabyte of onboard security-protected SATA SSD. It also employs a high-bandwidth bus architecture and offers versatile onboard I/O interfaces, with an XMC site for additional I/O options. The U-C8770 includes 32 GB of DDR4 SDRAM in a dual channel configuration with ECC, operating at 2133 MT/s.

