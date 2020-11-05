Embolic Protection Devices Market Worth $604.9 Million – Global Industry Leaders & Growth Divers Adopted

PUNE, India, 2020-Nov-05 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Embolic Protection Devices Market by Type (Distal Filter, Distal Occlusion, Proximal Occlusion), Material (Nitinol, Polyurethane), Application (Cardiovascular, Neurovascular, Peripheral), Indication (PCI, SVD, TAVR) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

The Global Embolic Protection Devices Market is projected to reach USD 604.9 Million, at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.

The Key Factors Who will Drives the Market Growth?

Rising Incidence of Cardiovascular & Neurovascular Diseases

Funding and Investments for R&D on Embolic Protection Devices

Technological Advancements

Rising Demand for Minimally Invasive Procedures

Growth Opportunities in Emerging Markets.

Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=158143803

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

On the basis of application, categorized into cardiovascular, neurovascular, and peripheral vascular diseases. The neurovascular segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The favorable medical reimbursement scenarios for neurovascular procedures in developed countries, increasing awareness about the clinical efficacy of embolic protection devices among neurosurgeons, and the rising adoption of these systems across developing countries (such as China and India) are expected to drive the growth of this application segment during the forecast period.

On the basis of indication, categorized into percutaneous coronary intervention, transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR), carotid artery diseases, saphenous vein graft disease, and other indications. In 2017, the percutaneous coronary intervention segment accounted for the largest share of the global embolic protection devices market. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing prevalence of CAD and the rising preference for minimally invasive procedures.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=158143803

Some key players mentioned in the research report are:

The prominent players in the embolic protection devices market are Boston Scientific (US), Medtronic (Ireland), Abbott (US), Cordis (A Cardinal Health Company) (US), Allium Medical (Israel), Contego Medical (US), W.L. Gore & Associates (US), Silk Road Medical (US), Claret Medical (US), and AngioSlide (Israel).

Worldwide Geographical Segmentation in-detailed:

Geographically, the embolic protection devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. North America dominated the global market. The rising geriatric population, prevalence of cardiovascular and neurovascular diseases, increasing adoption of minimally invasive techniques, increasing availability of funding, and presence of a large number of medical device product manufacturers are driving the growth of the market in North America. Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the growing number of prescriptions for people aged 65 or above, increasing healthcare spending, rising healthcare costs, and increasing target population.