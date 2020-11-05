Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) Treatment Market is Expected to Show a Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2020 – 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, Nov. 05, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS) Treatment Market size is expected to value at USD 5.1 billion by 2025. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the easy identification of symptoms associated with this syndrome, and easy accessibility to a range of drug essential for the treatment. Furthermore, substantial focus on the development of the drug to find permeant solution involving complete cure for the polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) and rising investment by industry players for research development of drugs are some of the critical factors expected to fuel growth of the PCOS treatment market during the forecast period. Globally, the market is predicted to grow at CAGR of 5.0% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunity for market players to invest for research and development in the polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) treatment market.

Currently, no particular medication has been developed for treatment of PCOS treatment market. Thus, symptoms diagnosis is the prime aim for healthcare professionals. The signs of the polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) are varied and needs treatment by using a range of drug and their combination. Several efforts have been made by industry leader for the development of the particular drug and therapy to treat the root cause of the polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS).

In some cases, involving inefficient drug therapy, surgery is highly recommended by healthcare professional for treatment. Commonly implemented surgeries for treatment of the polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) are ovarian wedge resection and laparoscopic drilling of ovaries. Other types of the surgeries such as oophorectomy, hysterectomy, and cyst aspiration are proved vital for treatment, thus positively influencing growth of the market in recent years.

Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) therapy majorly involves lifestyle changes and food patterns consisting of a well-balanced diet, regular exercise, and medicines like that of oral contraceptives, insulin sensitizing agents, and anti-depressants. Insulin sensitizing agents market segment is one of the fastest growing due to its critical uses. Medicines consisting of essential elements such as Glucophage XR (Metformin) and other products consisting of Troglitazone, Rosiglitazone, and Pioglitazone are utilized in large scale. Conditions that involve polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS), the metabolic dysfunction causes additional of secretion androgen that directly affects insulin secretion leading to higher risk diabetes. The use of insulin-sensitizing agents plays a vital role for therapeutics to achieve lower insulin levels, lowers the production of androgen, and balances the hormone levels.

Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) are more prevalent among pregnant women’s by affecting hormone levels. Women suffering from Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) produces high content of male hormones causing excess amount hair growth on the face and body. Polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) also contributes to long-lasting health issues such as diabetes and heart disease. Though, use of birth control pills and diabetes drugs is prescribed amount helps to fix the hormone imbalance and reducing symptoms.

The key players in the polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) treatment industry are AstraZeneca Plc, Bayer AG, Merck Group, Abbott Laboratories, Sanofi S.A, Pfizer Incorporations, Bristol-Myer Squibb Company, and Novartis AG.

