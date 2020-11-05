Pyrogen Testing Market: Rapid Growth in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industries

Pyrogens are molecular products of microbial origin that induce immunologic reaction in humans or test animals when administered parenterally. Pyrogen testing is used by pharmaceutical, biotechnological companies and medical devices companies to ensure the absence of these toxic molecular products. The major drivers for the market are rapid growth in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and strong trend of R&D investments in life sciences industry. Increasing number of new drug launches, rise in chronic disease burden, and increasing government support for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries will also aid the growth of market.

The Global Pyrogen Testing Market was valued at USD 610.2 Million in 2016 and poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.2% between 2016 and 2021, to reach USD 1086.3 Million in 2021. Pyrogen Testing Market by Product (Instruments, Services, Kits and Reagents), Application (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology, Medical Devices, Other), Test (In Vitro, Lal, Gel Clot, Turbidimetric, Chromogenic, Rabbit).

Pyrogen testing is important and mandatory step in the manufacturing process to remove or inactivate potential bacterial toxins. Pyrogen testing product are used for the treatment and diagnostic purposes in humans. As the disease burden in the world is increasing the demand for the medicines is increasing hence the production of biologicals, injectables etc., is on a rise. Also, many of pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms are gearing to cater to the growing demands of medicines. This aids to the growth of market.

This report segments the global market into applications, products, tests, and geographies. Based on applications, the global market is segmented into pharmaceuticals and biologicals manufacturing, medical devices manufacturing, and other applications such as water purification, food and beverages, cosmetics, and plastics and glass products.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=255266155

On the basis of product type, the global market is segmented into kits and reagents, services, and instruments.

On the basis Test Type, the market is divided into in vitro pyrogen test, LAL (Limulus amebocyte lysate) test, and rabbit test. The LAL test is further subsegmented in to chromogenic tests, turbidimetric tests, and gel clot tests.

Based on geography the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further segmented into the U.S. and Canada; Europe is further segmented into France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the U.K., and the Rest of Europe (RoE); Asia is further segmented into China, Japan, and India, and the Rest of Asia; and the Rest of the World (RoW) is divided into Africa, Pacific and Oceania, and South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Request for Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=255266155

Key Players in Pyrogen Testing Market