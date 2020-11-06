AEvice Health and THB Global sign MoU to advance remote monitoring of Chronic Respiratory Disease in MENASA region

SINGAPORE, Singapore, 2020-Nov-06 — /EPR Network/ — AEvice Health, a Singapore-based MedTech company at the forefront of addressing chronic respiratory disease, and THB Global, a leading tech-enabled home care, healthcare and chronic disease management company, headquartered in Singapore, with regional offices in Dubai, today announced that they have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to distribute novel wearable respiratory monitors in the MENASA region (Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia). The partnership, facilitated by Enterprise Singapore, would see the AireSone Device be integrated into THB Global’s existing telehealth services to provide patients with chronic respiratory disease, such as asthma and COPD, an even more complete care from the ease of their homes.

COVID-19 has disrupted the access to care for many patients globally, with global surveys showing asthma and COPD being among the most impacted chronic conditions in which healthcare resources are reduced due to the pandemic. With travel restrictions, patients are facing difficulties seeking regular treatments for their chronic conditions. While many patients are encouraged to turn to telehealth services to reduce face-to-face interactions, the lack of at-home assessment tools to complement teleconsultations exacerbate existing challenges faced by clinicians in monitoring the symptoms of their patients.

A Connected Device to Enhance Virtual Care for Patients with Chronic Respiratory Disease

The strategic partnership would allow AEvice Health to leverage THB Global’s wide network and strong presence in the MENASA region to distribute their AireSone Device to patients with chronic respiratory disease. The AireSone Device, a non-invasive, wearable respiratory monitor, is capable of monitoring an individual’s respiratory rate, heart rate, and sleep patterns remotely, continuously, and in real-time. When paired with THB Global’s slew of telehealth services, patients can stay more connected to their clinicians by allowing them to remotely monitor their conditions and to track their responses to treatment.

Separately, AEvice Health and THB Global will also collaborate to deploy AEvice Health’s medical device, the AEviceMD, in the MENASA region. With both the AireSone Device and the AEviceMD in the pipeline to be deployed, both companies are determined to advance virtual care for patients with chronic respiratory disease in the long term, enabling them to control their chronic conditions simply and effectively.

Dr Karen Wai, Chief Strategy Officer, AEvice Health, said, “At AEvice Health, we are determined to drive medical innovation to transform healthcare, improve outcomes, and empower lives. This strategic collaboration with THB Global would provide patients suffering from chronic respiratory disease a convenient, efficient, and effective solution to manage their chronic conditions from the comfort of their homes.”

Zarmina Jafar, Head of Strategy, THB Global, said, “Combining innovation with healthcare delivery is an essential part of what we do. The AireSone wearable respiratory monitoring technology compliments our Virtual Hospital and Remote Monitoring services and will have a great impact on the remote Healthcare Management of patients we serve.”

In setting up the partnership between THB Global and AEvice Health, Enterprise Singapore played a significant role in linking both companies up together. Imran Hamsa, Regional Group Director, Middle East & North Africa, Enterprise Singapore, said, “The partnership, facilitated by ESG, between AEvice Health and THB Global will improve patients with chronic respiratory diseases access to medical care in the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia region and allow treatment to continue from home amid the pandemic. We look forward to facilitating more of such partnerships between MedTech companies from Singapore and the United Arab Emirates to drive the development of innovative solutions and support enterprise growth for the long term.”

More information about THB Global and AEvice Health can be found at www.thbglobal.com and www.aevice.com respectively.