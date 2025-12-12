Sewing Machine Market Expands with Growth in Apparel Manufacturing Demand

The global sewing machine market size was estimated at USD 4.56 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 5.53 billion by 2030, reflecting a CAGR of 6.0% from 2025 to 2030. Growth is driven by rising demand for tailor-made apparel, the increasing availability of electric and technology-enabled sewing machines, innovations such as artificial vision systems, broader access to advanced fabrics, and accelerated automation within textile manufacturing.

Advancements in electric, computer-assisted, and intelligent sewing technologies are reshaping market dynamics. Shifts in consumer behavior, expanding e-commerce penetration, improved ease of doing business in textiles, and supportive government initiatives across economies are reinforcing demand for automation-oriented equipment. Additionally, evolving fashion cycles and sustainability-oriented production methods are prompting manufacturers to adopt advanced sewing solutions.

Key Market Trends and Insights

Asia Pacific accounted for 41.7% of global revenue in 2024, maintaining its position as the leading regional market.

The U.S. held the largest share of the North American sewing machine industry in 2024.

Electric sewing machines dominated by type, contributing 44.8% of global revenue in 2024.

By use case, the apparel segment led the market in 2024.

By application, industrial usage represented the highest share in 2024.

Market Size and Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 4.56 billion

2030 Market Size Projection: USD 5.53 billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 6.0 percent

Largest Regional Market: Asia Pacific (2024)

Heightened environmental awareness is influencing operational strategies across the textile sector, driving interest in energy-efficient and automation-compatible sewing systems. New product launches centered on AI-powered features and enhanced precision continue to create incremental market opportunities. For example, in August 2024, Brother International Corporation unveiled the Aveneer EV1 sewing, quilting, and embroidery machine equipped with capabilities such as StitchVision Technology, expanded workspace, voice guidance, intelligent stitch regulation, edge detection, and AI thread art functionality.

Key Company Insights

Leading manufacturers are strengthening their competitive positions through enhanced product portfolios, integration of advanced technologies, expanded post-sale service offerings, and continuous product innovation. Prominent global participants include Brother, AISIN CORPORATION, DÜRKOPP ADLER, BERNINA, and JANOME Corporation.

Brother provides a comprehensive portfolio of sewing, embroidery, quilting, serger, and cover-stitch machines.

BERNINA focuses on advanced computerized sewing systems, offering machines, accessories, and specialized software across sewing, quilting, embroidery, and overlocking applications.

Key Sewing Machine Companies

AISIN CORPORATION

AMF Reece – Cars s.r.o.

BERNINA

Brother

DÜRKOPP ADLER

Elna International Corporation

Jack Sewing Machines

JANOME Corporation

SEIKO SEWING MACHINE CO., LTD.

PEGASUS CO., LTD.

Conclusion

The sewing machine market is undergoing accelerated transformation as technological innovation, automation-driven manufacturing, and sustainability priorities reshape global production environments. Continued adoption of intelligent, electric, and computer-assisted machines is set to reinforce demand through 2030. Market participants that emphasize product innovation, precision technologies, and digitally enhanced features will capture the greatest competitive advantage as industrial and apparel-focused applications expand.

