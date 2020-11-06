MICROJIG website now open for international orders

ORLANDO, Fla., 2020-Nov-06 — /EPR Network/ — MICROJIG, a leader in the woodworking industry, has long been a go-to brand among makers worldwide. Now, woodworkers outside the U.S. can get their favorite products directly from the source.

MICROJIG products are now available in 11 countries from microjig.com. The countries include:

Australia

India

Japan

Germany

Italy

Poland

United Kingdom

Canada

France

Mexico

Israel

“With COVID-19 being a global situation, more of our customers are staying home and building more. This gives us an opportunity to better serve them all around the world,” said Bruce Wang, CEO of MICROJIG.

All seven of MICROJIG’s unique product lines are available for international purchase on the website. Previously, MICROJIG’s products were available internationally from major online retailers, as well as international retailers.

The company, founded in 2001 in an Orlando, Florida, garage, has sold more than a million products worldwide. MICROJIG aims to create intuitive products that change the way people work with wood.

To find a location or distributor near you, visit www.microjig.com.

About MICROJIG, Inc.

MICROJIG is a leading brand in the woodworking industry, pioneering innovative solutions that have helped craftspeople work safer and smarter since 2001. With intuitive, thoughtfully designed tools and accessories, MICROJIG is reinventing the way people work with wood. The company was founded by woodworking hobbyist Henry Wang in his Orlando, Fla., garage. While building a project, Henry sought a safer, more efficient way to operate a table saw, and MICROJIG’s flagship product, the GRR-RIPPER, was born. The company has since grown to offer seven distinct product lines, each designed to solve common problems woodworkers face in the shop. Now serving countries across the globe with more than a million products sold worldwide, MICROJIG continues to engineer best-in-class products that help makers succeed at their passions. The company has pledged 1 percent of revenues toward humanitarian initiatives and nonprofits and is committed to ending table saw injuries altogether. Through its school donation program, MICROJIG also aims to provide every high school woodshop in America with GRR-RIPPERs, empowering the next generation of craftsmen by promoting safe practices in the wood shop. For more information about MICROJIG, or to find a retailer, visit www.microjig.com.

Media Contact

Will Wellons

Wellons Communications

407-339-0879

will@wellonscommunications.com