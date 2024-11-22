Molecular Cytogenetics Market Developments: Innovations Enhancing Genetic Analysis

The global molecular cytogenetics market size is anticipated to reach USD 4.46 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2023 to 2030. Rising penetration of molecular cytogenetics in clinical pathological testing, growing inclination towards targeted cancer treatment, and increasing focus on personalized medicine are the key factors driving growth. In addition, the increasing incidence of genetic disorders, technological advancements in the field of molecular cytogenetics, and rising R&D activities are anticipated to drive market expansion over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the cytogenetic analysis carried out through the integration of high throughput sequencers is another factor that is expected to significantly boost growth in the coming years. A number of scientists and researchers integrate NGS with cytogenetics laboratories as they are compliant with one another. Thus, with a significant drop in sequencing prices, the market is estimated to grow at a substantial pace.

The COVID-19 pandemic has positively impacted the market for molecular cytogenetics. Due to the shift in testing priorities, molecular cytogenetics laboratories were being redirected to conduct COVID-19 diagnostic testing. Furthermore, the increased focus on public health genomics has highlighted the value of molecular cytogenetics in population-based genomic surveillance and tracking disease spread, contributing to the development of effective public health strategies. Thus, the high incidence of diagnostic testing during the pandemic has fueled the growth of the market for molecular cytogenetics.

Molecular Cytogenetics Market Report Highlights

Based on application, the oncology segment dominated the market with a share of 39.70% in 2022, due to the capability of the CGH technology to avail detailed studies for cancer etiology

Based on product, consumables dominated the segment with a share of 39.51% in 2022, owing to the increasing knowledge and awareness regarding genetic diseases and personalized medicines

Based on technology, the comparative genomic hybridization segment dominated the market for molecular cytogenetics in 2022 due to the rising technological advancements for better chromosomal analysis

Based on end-use, the clinical & research laboratories segment held a majority of the revenue share in 2022. On the other hand, the pharmaceutical & biotech companies segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

In 2022, North America dominated the industry owing to the rising technological advancements, improving healthcare infrastructure, the presence of major players, and the increasing number of drug trials and their approvals in the region

Molecular Cytogenetics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global molecular cytogenetics market based on application, technology, product, end-use, and region:

Molecular Cytogenetics Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Genetic Disorders

Oncology

Personalized Medicine

Other Applications

Molecular Cytogenetics Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Comparative Genomic Hybridization aCGH sCGH

FISH

Immunohistochemistry

Karyotyping Spectral Virtual

Others

Molecular Cytogenetics Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Instruments

Consumables

Software & Services

Molecular Cytogenetics End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Clinical & Research Laboratories

Hospitals & Path Labs

Academic Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotech Companies

Others

Molecular Cytogenetics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



