Gummy vitamins are gaining immense traction in the global market due to it’s various health benefits

Gummy vitamins are chewable vitamins with taste, flavor, color, shape, and size similar to gummy candies. However, these gummies are induced with vitamins to offer various health benefits to end consumers. Gummy vitamins are recently gaining immense traction in the global market. The global gummy vitamins market size is estimated to be valued at USD 5.9 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 10.6 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 12.5%.

Originally, it was launched to expand the customer base in the kids’ segment. However, adults and consumers from older age groups have shown interest in consuming gummy vitamins as well, which has led to an increase in its consumption worldwide. It is targeted at consumers who are accepting new forms or alternatives other than tablets, capsules, and pills, among others, to balance the nutritional deficiency or gap. In addition, consumers opt for these gummies, as they are chewable and are easy to consume, further providing all the necessary benefits as well. According to a study published in the European Journal of Clinical Pharmacology, it revealed that over 30% of consumers have difficulty in swallowing pills, of which a majority are women and older adults that further support the increase in demand for vitamin-infused gummies.

In recent years, health-conscious consumers are looking for nutritional foods and food products with essential health ingredients to prevent possible diseases and improve physical and mental well-being. The increase in the aging population and rise in consumer awareness in developing and developed countries are the key factors that have led to the rise in consumer preference for products with healthy ingredients, such as vitamins, required for the prevention or treatment of specific existing conditions. The increase in demands for such products has led several manufacturers to launch various products infused with vitamins in the dietary supplements market.

Key players in this market include Church & Dwight Co. Inc. (US), Life Science Nutritionals (Canada), Bettera Brands LLC (US), Softigel (US), Nature’s Way Products, LLC (US), Zanon Vitamec Inc. (US), Olly Public Benefit Corporation (US), Herbaland Naturals Inc. (Canada), Hero Nutritionals, LLC (US), SmartyPants Inc. (US), The Nature’s Bounty Co. (US), IM Healthcare (India), Nutra Solutions (US), Makers Nutrition, LLC (US), Vitakem Nutraceutical Inc. (US), Bayer Group (Germany), The Clorox Company (US), Ernest Jackson (UK), Boscogen, Inc (US), and Santa Cruz Nutritionals Inc. (US).

